Program Could Prevent Half Of Postpartum Depression Cases: Study
An NIH mental health study, covered in the Boston Globe, examines the Reach Out, Stay Strong, Essentials for mothers of newborns (ROSE) program, which shows promise in preventing postnatal depression.
The Boston Globe:
A team of researchers from Providence-based Care New England Health System, Henry Ford Health, and Michigan State University is collaborating on a $6.2 million mental health research study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), looking into the “ROSE” program. (Gagosz, 9/5)
In other news about lifestyle and health —
The Guardian:
Doomscrolling Linked To Poor Physical And Mental Health, Study Finds
There’s no shortage of bad news in the media to “doomscroll”, from a global pandemic to the war in Ukraine and an impending climate crisis, but new research suggests the compulsive urge to surf the web can lead to poor mental and physical health outcomes. (Cassidy, 9/5)
Fox News:
New Study Suggests Steroids May Change The Structure Of The Brain
Dutch researchers conducted the study by examining the brains of nearly 25,000 steroid users and non-users. The team found that those who inhaled or orally took glucocorticoids, a steroid that is prescribed to decrease inflammation, experienced changes to their brain's white and grey matter. (Nieto, 8/31)
C-HIT.ORG:
Yale-Led Study Aims To Transform Heart Disease Diagnosis In Women
Standard medical testing for heart disease is based on research on men, whose chest pains are primarily attributed to blockages in major arteries, according to Dr. Samit Shah, an interventional cardiologist at Yale New Haven Hospital. But women often have heart disease that isn’t caused by such blockages, and their symptoms may not even include chest pains, said Shah, who ultimately diagnosed Lombardi. Shah is trying to transform the diagnosis of women’s heart disease by doing testing that goes beyond the usual practice of looking for blockages. He is about to embark on research with nine other hospitals in the country that will aim to standardize the expanded testing. (McCarthy, 9/5)
Chicago Tribune:
How Walking Together Helped 2 Cancer Patients Heal: ‘You Think You’re Alone, And You’re Just Not’
The first time Eric McElroy knocked on Zach Jenkins’ door, Jenkins was not in the mood to chat. At age 25, he had recently been diagnosed with leukemia. While he was still absorbing this, he was on the 15th floor of a Northwestern Memorial Hospital building, preparing to undergo chemotherapy. (Bowen, 9/6)