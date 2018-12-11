Proposed ‘Public Charge’ Policy Would Have ‘Deleterious Impact’ On Dallas’ Economy And Public Health, Mayor Says

The city is the latest to take a stand against the Trump administration's proposed policy that would penalize legal immigrants who are seeking green cards for accepting government aid such as Medicaid. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers at the national level are coming out against the proposal.

Dallas Morning News: Dallas Mayor Says Trump Administration's Proposed 'Public Charge' Rules Would Harm City's Immigrants, Economy

The city of Dallas is taking a stand against proposed changes by the Trump administration that could make it more difficult for some immigrants to obtain some visas or green cards. The proposed changes would redefine how the government determines whether an immigrant is deemed likely to need public assistance, such as food stamps and Medicaid. In public comments submitted to the federal government on behalf of the city, Mayor Mike Rawlings argued that an overhaul of the so-called “public charge” test could have a “deleterious impact” on Dallas’ immigrant community, economy and public health. (Solis and Manuel, 12/10)

CQ: Democrats Join Advocates In Opposing 'Public Charge' Rule

Democratic lawmakers are joining local health officials, community organizers and immigrant rights groups around the country in opposition to a Trump administration regulatory proposal that would make it harder for foreign nationals to obtain green cards if they have received government assistance. Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Nanette Barragán, both California Democrats, said in a public comment submitted to the Homeland Security Department that the proposed regulation would represent “another misguided step in advancing this administration’s cruel, anti-immigrant agenda.” (DeChiaro, 12/10)

