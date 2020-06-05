Protesters Should Highly Considering Getting Tested For COVID-19, CDC Director, Other Leaders Say

Govs. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) and Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)--leaders of states hit hard by the outbreak--also spoke out about the need for protesters to be evaluated for the virus.

Reuters: Protesters Should 'Highly Consider' Coronavirus Tests, U.S. Health Official Says

A top U.S. health official cautioned on Thursday that protests sweeping across the country could increase the spread of the novel coronavirus, particularly in cities that have struggled to control the outbreak, and that participants should “highly consider” getting tested. Huge crowds have taken to the streets of dozens of cities since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody set off unrest that has roiled America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (Erman, 6/4)

The Washington Post: CDC Director Says Protesters Should Consider Getting Tested For Coronavirus

“I do think there is a potential, unfortunately, for this to be a seeding event,” Redfield said. “And the way to minimize it is to have each individual to recognize it’s to the advantage of them to protect their loved ones, to [say]: ‘Hey, I was out. I need to go get tested.’ You know, in three, five, seven days, go get tested. Make sure you’re not infected.” Redfield was testifying at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on his agency’s response to covid-19, the disease caused by the novel virus. Health experts are concerned about any large gatherings in a close space that can make it easier to spread the coronavirus. (Sun, 6/4)

The Hill: CDC Director Warns Floyd Protests Could Be 'Seeding Event' For Coronavirus



CBS News: Cuomo Says George Floyd Protesters Should Assume They've Been Exposed To Coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that people in New York City protesting the death of George Floyd should assume they have been exposed to the coronavirus. "If you were at a protest I would assume you're exposed," Cuomo said. The governor also announced the state is opening COVID-19 testing facilities to all people who were at a protest. He urged protesters to act as if they have been exposed by telling those that they live with, and getting tested. (McNamara, 6/4)

San Francisco Chronicle: Newsom Says Protests May Cause California’s Coronavirus Numbers To Surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California should prepare for a surge in its coronavirus positive test rate after a week of protests against police brutality. ...Newsom added that he’s concerned about the virus’ disproportionate impact on California’s black community, which accounts for nearly 5% of all positive cases but 10% of virus-related deaths. (Vaziri, 6/4)

Kaiser Health News: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Protests And The Pandemic

Following the death of George Floyd while in custody in Minneapolis, protests have mushroomed around the U.S. to decry police violence, raising concerns among public health officials about the potential for further spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the economic toll of the continuing pandemic is prompting some states to cancel or scale back plans to expand health coverage to more of their residents. (6/4)

