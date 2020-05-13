Providers Balk At Trump Administration’s Continued Transparency Efforts
Medicare proposed a bump to inpatient hospital services payments, but there are also parts of the rule that aren't sitting well with providers.
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Wants To Boost Inpatient Hospital Payments By 1.6%
CMS wants to increase Medicare payments for inpatient hospital services by 1.6%—or about $2 billion—in 2021. The agency's proposed inpatient prospective payment system, or IPPS, rule would increase operating payments by about 2.5%. General acute hospitals that are meaningful use EHR users and fulfill the requirements of the inpatient quality reporting program will see their operating payments rise 3.1%. Changes to uncompensated care payments, add-on payments for new technologies and capital payments would lower IPPS payments by about 0.4%. (Brady, 5/11)
5 Things You Don't Want To Overlook In The IPPS Rule
While hospitals have focused on the proposed price transparency requirements of CMS' much-anticipated payment rule for Medicare inpatient hospital services, several other provisions in the rule could affect hospital operations. (Brady, 5/12)