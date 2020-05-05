Public Health Experts Say Trump Administration Response Has Improved But Still Falling Short: They’re ‘At A C Now’
The officials driving the Trump administration's coronavirus response have expanded testing and helped revamp medical supply chains. “I think the administration is at a C now because they’re at least meeting the needs in a pandemic,” said a former Trump administration official. “But they’re not an A or B yet because we’re not getting ahead of the problem.” In other news from the administration: a top FEMA leader to depart and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticizes the White House for not allowing task force members to testify in front of Congress.
Politico:
How A 96-Hour Project Helped Trump's Team Reverse Its Testing Debacle
Fifty-two days ago, the president vowed to a worried nation: Coronavirus testing is finally coming, and you won’t even have to leave your car. “The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swabbed,” President Donald Trump said in an address in the Rose Garden on March 13, previewing a network of drive-thru tests in places like Walmart parking lots. “We have many, many locations behind us, by the way,” Trump added. “Stores in virtually every location.” (Diamond, 5/5)
The Wall Street Journal:
Key FEMA Leader To Depart Amid Coronavirus Effort
A senior leader at the Federal Emergency Management Agency is leaving amid the coronavirus crisis, according to current and former employees. Josh Dozor, who is deputy assistant administrator for FEMA’s response group, told colleagues he plans to leave in the coming weeks for personal reasons, according to these people. Mr. Dozor was involved in early discussions with the Department of Health and Human Services in coordinating the government’s response to the new coronavirus before FEMA became the lead agency in mid-March, some of the people said. (Levy, 5/4)
The Wall Street Journal:
White House Coronavirus Task Force Team Restricted From Congressional Hearings
The Trump administration has issued new guidance that bars members of the White House’s coronavirus task force from appearing at congressional hearings this month, according to an administration official and document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The task force includes such figures as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease official, and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator. Dr. Fauci is still expected to testify this month in the Senate, however. (Restuccia, 5/4)
The Hill:
Pelosi Slams White House For Blocking Coronavirus Task Force Members From Testifying: 'They Might Be Afraid Of The Truth'
The Trump administration on Monday issued new guidance instructing coronavirus task force members not to accept invitations to participate in congressional hearings this month unless approved by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The move came after the White House late last week blocked Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, from testifying before a House committee hearing scheduled for Wednesday. (Marcos, 5/4)
CNN:
Fauci Says Calls For His Dismissal Are 'Part Of The Game'
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Monday evening that calls for his dismissal are "part of the game" as he continues to urge Americans to practice social distancing. Fauci has been targeted by critics online who are unhappy with his recommendations to continue social distancing in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (LeBlanc, 5/4)