Public Safety Panel Investigating Parkland Shooting Says Florida’s Mental Health System Too Often A Revolving Door

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was set up to investigate the high school shooting in Parkland, also found that Florida ranks near the bottom among states in per capita spending on mental health at about $36 annually per resident.

The Associated Press: Florida Commission Says Mental Health System Needs Overhaul

Florida's mental health system is underfunded and needs to be overhauled, with better coordination between providers, law enforcement and educators, the commission investigating last year's high school massacre recommended to the legislature Wednesday. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, meeting in Orlando, found that the state's mental health system is too often a revolving door. (10/16)

Health News Florida: National Reports Question Florida Policies Enacted In Response To Parkland Shooting

New state policies born out of the Parkland school shooting have drawn the scrutiny of two national nonprofit research organizations, which have argued in recent reports that the strategies could lead to violence or discrimination against students. The Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C., and the Southern Poverty Law Center released reports this month criticizing Florida’s response to the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Bakeman, 10/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription