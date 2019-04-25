Public’s Anger Toward And Loss Of Trust In Big Pharma Is Adding Fuel To The Fire Of Measles Outbreak

An erosion of public trust in anything Big Pharma says is undermining advocates' efforts to get parents to trust the vaccines that are coming from the companies. Meanwhile, in California legislation moves forward that would remove doctors' ability to grant exemptions--placing that authority in a state official, instead. News comes out of Oregon, as well.

USA Today: Measles Outbreak, Vaccinations: Distrust In Big Pharma Plays A Role

Bernadette Pajer doesn't trust the pharmaceutical industry. And she doesn't trust vaccines. The founder of a Washington state advocacy group says her dual distrust shouldn't come as any surprise. She notes drugmakers have a "pretty poor record over all" on safety and transparency. Not to mention the opioid crisis, though Pajer often does. Pajer is not alone. As distrust of the pharmaceutical industry grows, so too has the anti-vaccination movement. And that is a critical issue as the number of measles cases in the U.S. surges toward a record. (O'Donnell, 4/23)

The Associated Press: California Vaccine Rules Advance Over Emotional Opposition

California lawmakers advanced tougher rules for vaccinations late Wednesday after hearing hours of testimony from hundreds of opponents while the nation grapples with the highest number of measles cases in decades. The Senate Health Committee approved the proposal to give state public health officials instead of local doctors the power to decide which children can skip their shots before attending school. The push coincides with this year's national measles tally reaching the highest it's been since 1994, according to an Associated Press count. (4/24)

Los Angeles Times: Opponents Call It A ‘Crime Against Humanity,’ But Vaccine Bill Moves Forward

The emotional testimony on the bill comes as a measles outbreak has put public health officials on high alert. More than 100 doctors and medical students spoke in favor of Senate Bill 276, which would empower the state health department to vet medical exemptions sought by physicians. Sen. Richard Pan, a Sacramento physician and Democrat, introduced the legislation, which passed 6 to 2 on Wednesday in the Senate Health Committee. The Capitol hallways were hot and humid amid the mass turnout of mostly opponents, many of whom said their children were injured by vaccines. One opponent called Pan a “tyrant,” another labeled his bill a “crime against humanity,” while a third urged the senator to abandon the proposal to “save your soul.” (Gutierrez and Karlamangla, 4/24)

KQED: California Lawmakers Consider Crackdown On Fake Medical Exemptions For Vaccines

"We witnessed physicians who advertised exemptions for cash on social media and the internet," Pan said. "We’d see some parents post on social media that their child's regular physician refused to grant their child a medical exemption so they traveled to go purchase one from a distant physician." (Dembosky, 4/24)

The Oregonian: Vaccine Bill One Step Closer To Legislative Approval

On a party-line vote, an Oregon legislative committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would eliminate non-medical vaccine exemptions for students. Oregon currently has an estimated 15,500 school-aged children whose parents used non-medical grounds to exempt their children from being vaccinated for contagious diseases including measles and hepatitis B. If the bill becomes law, such children would be barred from attending public or private schools, licensed day cares and preschools. Online schools and home school would be their only option. (Lehman, 4/24)

