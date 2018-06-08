Pulse First Responders Raise Awareness Of PTSD In Emergency Personnel

One of the difficulties when tackling the issue is that PTSD in first responders can be cumulative over a career of triggering incidents, rather than from one large event. Right now, legislation exists to try to help the personnel, but it has its limitations.

ProPublica: First Responders Speak Out About PTSD, Two Years After Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Nearly two years after the tragedy, Delgado and other first responders who were on the scene at Pulse shared their consequent struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder at an event co-hosted by ProPublica, 90.7 WMFE and the Orlando Public Library on Wednesday night. Held at the Orlando Public Library’s Melrose Center for Technology, Innovation and Creativity, the event also featured family members of first responders, advocates, mental health counselors and elected officials. (6/7)

Meanwhile, in Texas —

Texas Tribune: After Santa Fe Shooting In Texas, A Lawsuit Aims To “Effect Change”

The target wasn’t Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the 17-year-old high school junior authorities have charged with killing 10 and injuring 13 more. Instead, the lawsuit, filed by the families of shooting victims, names Pagourtzis’ parents, whose legally owned guns Pagourtzis reportedly used in the attack and who, the victims’ parents claim, “utterly failed to teach their son any respect for life whatsoever.” (Platoff, 6/8)

