Republican Sen. Rand Paul's surgery highlights the nuances involved in the Canadian health care system beyond the simple portrayal of socialized medicine.

Politico: Rand Paul Headed To Canada For Surgery, But Will Pay Out Of Pocket

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is going to Canada for surgery — but don't accuse the staunch opponent of all things socialist of seeking public health care. He'll be paying for his care in full. "This is a private, world-renowned hospital separate from any system and people come from around the world to pay cash for their services,” a spokesperson told POLITICO. While the U.S. and Canada are often portrayed as having opposing health systems — one private, one public, the reality is more nuanced. Canada also offers some for-profit services, while the U.S. has federal health insurance programs. (Panetta, 1/14)