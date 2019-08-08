‘Recovery-Based’ Caregiver Model Doesn’t Account For Veterans With Catastrophic Injuries, Advocate Group Says

Advocates call for changes to the support program that eliminated caregiver funds, usually for a family member, for some vets with multiple permanent injuries because they "didn't make significant progress.'' Other veterans health care news comes from Arizona.

WBUR: Veterans Urge Changes Before Expansion Of VA Caregivers Program

The VA program provides support and a stipend to caregivers for post-Sept. 11 veterans, usually a wife or parent. ... Almost from the start, that meant problems with uneven standards and implementation around the United States. NPR has reported on hundreds of caregivers being arbitrarily cut from the program; so has the Government Accountability Office and the VA's inspector general. (Lawrence, 8/8)

Arizona Republic: Appellate Court Upholds Ex-Phoenix VA Leader Firing For Negligence

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., ruled that Lance Robinson, former associate director for the Phoenix VA Health Care System, was properly terminated based on charges of negligence and failure to provide accurate information. The circuit court concluded that the Merit System Protection Board properly sustained Robinson's removal by VA administrators two years ago. (Wagner, 8/7)

