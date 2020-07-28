Recreation In A Time Of COVID

While professional sports teams continue to grapple with how to bring the paying public into stadiums, let alone how to field a healthy team, cruise ship companies examine ship systems that could spread the virus onboard. Also, a water park flouts rules, as do wealthy partygoers on the Hamptons.

The Wall Street Journal: Miami Marlins’ Virus Outbreak Throws MLB’s Pandemic Season Into Turmoil

Five days after Major League Baseball began its attempt to stage a season amid the coronavirus pandemic, its plan was thrown into turmoil following an outbreak of positive tests on the Miami Marlins. Tests showed that a dozen or more players and staff members from the team have contracted Covid-19, prompting MLB to postpone two games previously scheduled for Monday, several people familiar with the matter said. (Diamond and Radnofsky, 7/27)

Dallas Morning News: Allowing Fans At Cowboys Home Games Would Be Same ‘High-Risk Conduct’ NFL’s COVID-19 Protocols Prohibit

The Cowboys have yet to formalize how many — if any — fans they will allow at home games this fall. But should they or any other NFL team have fans in attendance, they will be inviting and profiting from the sort of activity they prohibit and deem “high risk” for players for COVID-19 transmission. New restrictions have been imposed on what sort of activities players can engage in off the field. They were part of an agreement of rules and protocols that NFL owners and players recently finalized following months of discussion on how to proceed with football during the viral pandemic. (Gehlken, 7/27)

USA Today: Cruise Ships Update Air Ventilation Systems To Help Fight COVID-19

While much public discussion around cruises restarting have centered on the visible changes that passengers might see – mandated masks and social distancing as well as staggered embarkation and capacity limits – cruise lines are examining harder-to-see improvements, such as upgrades to the ship's ventilation system, reports Cruise Critic. The move is being driven by scientific research, which is now focusing more on aerosol spread of COVID-19, as opposed to surfaces. In fact, 239 doctors across 32 countries submitted a petition calling on the World Health Organization to recognize the COVID-19 coronavirus as being potentially transmitted through microdroplets in the air, which the agency now says "cannot be ruled out." (Saunders, 7/28)

Sacramento Bee: Water Park Open During COVID-19 To Lose Permit: CA Officials

A California water park that’s stayed open despite COVID-19 rules will lose its permit, officials say. WaterWorks Park in Redding opened on June 5 in violation of California’s coronavirus rules and “repeated direction” not to do so, according to the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency. It has continued to operate since then — sparking a nearly two-months long battle with health officials. (Aldridge, 7/26)

The New York Times: Chainsmokers Concert In Hamptons Is Under Investigation By Cuomo

A charity concert on Saturday night in the Hamptons featuring performances from the chief executive of Goldman Sachs and the D.J. duo The Chainsmokers drew widespread outrage and a state investigation after video footage showed attendees appearing to ignore public health precautions. (7/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: How Safe Are Outdoor Gatherings? Bay Area Struggles To Find The Balance

The science remains the same: The virus doesn’t spread as easily outdoors as it does indoors, but it can still spread. The way people act significantly affects risk. “People being out in the park, wearing masks and walking by each other is quite safe, as long as they’re being thoughtful,” said Robert Wachter, chairman of the UCSF Department of Medicine. (Vaziri, 7/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription