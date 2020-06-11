Religious Leaders Citing Civil Rights File Lawsuits In At Least 30 States; Hawaii Extends 14-Day Quarantine

Media outlets report on news from North Carolina, Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, Illinois, Hawaii, New York, California, Texas, Maine, Missouri and New Mexico.

Stateline: Many Faithful Say It’s Time To Gather. Some Governors Disagree.

Gathering to pray feels more important than ever for many Americans of faith, as COVID-19 cases top 2 million in the United States and communities roil with anger about police brutality and systemic racism. Yet many governors and city leaders still prohibit large religious gatherings, angering some clergy — even those who backed pandemic-related restrictions imposed months ago — who see the continuing curbs on services as an attack on their civil rights. (Van Ness, 6/11)

The Associated Press: Hawaii Extends 14-Day Quarantine For All Incoming Travelers

Hawaii Gov. David Ige extended the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers on Wednesday in a bid to keep coronavirus cases in the islands low. Ige said the rule is being extended to the end of July as the state works to solidify a screening process that could soon allow travelers to return in some capacity. Officials said they are planning to install thermal screening stations and facial recognition technology at the airports by the end of the year. (Jones, 6/11)

The New York Times: Hotels Transformed New York’s Social Life. Now What?

There was a time in the not so far-off past when hotels lived or died by being an out-of-towner’s fantasy: the Plaza, the Four Seasons, the St. Regis. Then, as new money poured into real estate in the mid-1990s, and as Mayor Rudolph Giuliani cracked down on dance clubs like the Sound Factory and Tunnel, as food culture ascended and laptop computers and Startac phones enabled the self-employed to work outside their homes, a new group of boutique hotels became the new New York’s fantasy of itself: ritzy, but not fusty. (Bernstein, 6/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco Latinos Ask Mayor For Help As The Coronavirus Soars In That Group

Latino groups in San Francisco are urging Mayor London Breed to provide financial and social assistance to end long-standing inequities that have made Latino residents particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Nearly 60% of people with a known ethnicity who have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Francisco are Latino, though they make up just 15% of the city’s population, according to the most recent data from the city’s Department of Public Health. Similar disparities have been reported in counties across the Bay Area and California. (Sanchez, 6/10)

Dallas Morning News: UT Dallas Professor Working To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus By Collecting Patient Data

A University of Texas at Dallas computer science professor is working on a software project that would allow researchers to collect medical information about COVID-19 patients while still protecting their privacy. Scientists are collecting patient data to help them better understand the virus and help stop its spread. (Webster, 6/10)

Bangor Daily News: Maine Saw Fewer New Virus Cases Even With More Tests Over The Past Week

Several indicators of the spread of the coronavirus suggest that the deadly virus has declined in Maine over the past few weeks, although it is still too early to say whether recent large public gatherings might lead to an uptick in cases. (Piper, 6/10)

CNN: Two Missouri Hairstylists Who Had Coronavirus Saw 140 Clients But No One Got Infected

Two Missouri hairstylists who worked while they had coronavirus did not infect the 140 clients they served even though they had symptoms at the time, local health officials said. Both stylists worked at the same Great Clips location in Springfield for more than a week in mid-May. The clients and the stylists all wore face coverings, and the salon had set up other measures such as social distancing of chairs and staggered appointments, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this week. (Karimi, 6/11)

The New York Times: Coachella And Stagecoach Canceled As Officials Fear Virus Resurgence

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the marquee pop extravaganza that was postponed in March as the coronavirus pandemic led to shutdowns across the United States, is officially canceled for the year. Riverside County, Calif., which encompasses the Coachella Valley and hosts the event, said that its public health officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, called off the weekend-long concert series on Wednesday, along with Stagecoach, a country music festival that is also held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. (Coscarelli, 6/10)

Albuquerque Journal: State Announces Dedicated Virus Testing Times For Food Workers

Beginning Monday, June 15, the New Mexico Department of Health is designating special COVID-19 testing hours for all employees in the food and beverage industry, according to a news release from the department. Employees of restaurants, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, distribution centers and food manufacturing facilities will be able to receive free testing every Monday at Department of Health field offices from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Martinez, 6/10)

