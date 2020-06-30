Remdesivir Will Cost $3,120 Per Typical Treatment Course, Gilead Announces

The drug will be distributed under an unusual agreement that establishes nonnegotiable prices and prioritizes American patients, health officials said Monday. How much uninsured patients would pay is still unclear.

NPR: COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir Priced At More Than $3,100 Per Patient

The drugmaker behind the experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir has announced how much it will charge for the drug, after months of speculation as the company tried to figure out how to balance profit and public health needs in the middle of a pandemic. In the United States, Gilead Sciences will charge $520 per vial for patients with private insurance, with some government programs getting a lower price. With a double-dose the first day, that comes out to $3,120 for the five-day treatment course. For governments in developed countries outside the U.S., it will cost $390 per vial, or $2,340 for the five-day course. (Lupkin, 6/29)

The New York Times: Remdesivir, The First Coronavirus Drug, Gets A Price Tag

Remdesivir, the first drug shown to be effective against the coronavirus, will be distributed under an unusual agreement with the federal government that establishes nonnegotiable prices and prioritizes American patients, health officials announced on Monday. Remdesivir will be sold for $520 per vial, or $3,120 per treatment course, to hospitals for treatment of patients with private insurance, according to the Department of Health and Human Services and Gilead Sciences, the drug’s manufacturer. (Kolata, 6/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $3,120 For Typical Patient

Under the company’s plans, Gilead will charge a higher price for most patients in the U.S., and a lower price for the rest of the developed world where governments directly negotiate drug prices. The lower price will be extended to some U.S. government agencies, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, but not programs such as Medicare and Medicaid that don’t directly purchase medicines, a Gilead spokesman said. (Walker, 6/29)

ABC News: Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir To Cost $3,120 Per Patient With Private Insurance, Irking Critics

The California-based drugmaker Gilead Sciences announced its pricing plans for remdesivir, an antiviral COVID-19 drug candidate, saying the treatment will cost $520 per dose for U.S. private insurance companies and $390 per dose for the U.S. government. For a majority of people who receive a five-day treatment of the drug using six vials (based on current patterns), the total charged to hospitals for patients with private insurance in the U.S. will be $3,120. For those under U.S. government health programs, the total will be $2,340 per patient. (Thorbecke, 6/29)

Stat: Gilead Announces Long-Awaited Price For Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir

Since remdesivir became the first medicine shown to have an impact on Covid-19, doctors, politicians, and Wall Street investors have engaged in a tense guessing game: What would its maker, Gilead Sciences, charge for the drug? Now there is an answer. (Herper, 6/29)

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals To Start Paying For COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir This Summer

Hospitals will be able to buy predetermined amounts of the promising coronavirus treatment remdesivir through September for up to $3,200 per five-day treatment course, HHS said Monday. Hospitals are currently getting the drug for free because of Gilead Sciences' initial donation of remdesivir, which officially runs out on Monday. HHS reached a deal to secure the lions' share of Gilead's scheduled production of remdesivir through September. (Cohrs, 6/29)

Stat: How Gilead’s Remdesivir Price Could Come Back To Haunt The Drug Industry

Gilead Sciences, in a self-described effort to do “the right and responsible thing,” may have just set a precedent its industry peers will come to resent. In picking a price for the Covid-19 drug remdesivir that is, in the words of CEO Daniel O’Day, “well below” its actual value, Gilead said it was prioritizing “broad and equitable access” over company profits. (Garde, 6/29)

Stat: Gilead's Resmdesivir Pricing Raises Questions About Long-Term Prospects

After weeks of anticipation, Gilead Sciences (GILD) finally disclosed the pricing for its remdesivir experimental Covid-19 treatment. But while the number is less than what both investors and a cost-effectiveness watchdog had been expecting, the drug holds the potential to generate plenty of sales. But whether it can generate huge profits is open to debate. (Silverman, 6/29)

