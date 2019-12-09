Repealing Unpopular Cadillac Tax Is ‘On The Table’ For Dems During Funding Deal Negotiations

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 employers, insurers, unions and other groups are urging lawmakers to kill the unpopular provision, which sets up a tax on expensive employer-sponsored health plans.

The Hill: Democrats Open Door To Repealing ObamaCare Tax In Spending Talks

Senate Democrats are offering to repeal a controversial ObamaCare tax as part of a government funding deal as negotiations go on through the weekend. A congressional aide familiar with the talks told The Hill that Democratic negotiators had put repeal of the Cadillac tax "on the table in the appropriations negotiations." (Carney, 12/7)

Modern Healthcare: Employers, Insurers, Unions Urge Full Repeal Of Cadillac Tax

More than 1,000 employers, insurers, unions, and other organizations on Thursday urged Senate leaders to scrap a controversial tax on expensive employer-sponsored health plans that's set to go into effect in 2022. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the organizations warned that the failure to repeal the so-called "Cadillac tax" on certain employer plans would lead workers to pay more for medical treatment and face narrower provider networks. Already, they wrote, employers are altering their benefit plan packages to avoid the tax. (Livingston, 12/5)

In other health insurance news —

Kaiser Health News: Obamacare Back At The High Court — With Billions For Insurers On The Line

More than $12 billion is at stake for the nation’s health insurers Tuesday when the Supreme Court hears another Affordable Care Act case. For the federal government, the potential damages could be far greater, as its reputation as a reliable partner to private businesses is on the line. Unlike earlier Obamacare cases before the high court — where the entire 2010 law and health coverage for millions of Americans was at risk — the latest case has largely flown under consumers’ radar. (Galewitz, 12/9)

