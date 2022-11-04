Report Highlights Health Services’ Vulnerability To Cyberattacks
The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee released a report into cybersecurity issues in the health care industry, suggesting government steps to take to improve the risks. Meanwhile, Healthcare Dive reports on eight ways hospitals can prevent cyberattacks.
The Hill:
Congressional Report Finds Health Care Sector ‘Uniquely Vulnerable’ To Cyber Attacks
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released a report on Thursday outlining cybersecurity threats in the health care sector and ways the federal government can improve security standards in the industry. The report, which is divided into three sections, recommends that the federal government improve the country’s cybersecurity risk posture in the health care sector, help the private sector mitigate cyber threats and assist health care providers in responding and recovering from cyberattacks. (Kagubare, 11/3)
Healthcare Dive:
8 Ways Hospitals Can Prevent A Cyberattack
For health systems and medical groups stepping up their defenses against an attack, here are top recommendations from cybersecurity experts for how to protect your organization. (Kelly, 11/1)
HealthTech Magazine:
The Top 3 Cyberthreats Facing Healthcare Organizations Today
Healthcare organizations are deploying more biomedical and Internet of Medical Things devices, which increase IT complexity and create more attack vectors for bad actors to target. (Scott, 11/1)
In other health care industry news —
News Service of Florida:
Hospital Employees Face Turning Over Personal Text Messages In Malpractice Case
An appeals court Wednesday rejected an attempt by employees of Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital to shield text messages from being disclosed in a medical malpractice case against a former physician at the Jacksonville medical center. (11/3)
KHN:
Hospital Giant HCA Fends Off Accusations Of Questionable Inpatient Admissions
Jennifer Smithfield felt weak and still had trouble breathing in February after nearly two weeks with covid-19. It was a Sunday, and her doctor’s office was closed. So her primary care physician suggested going to an emergency room to be safe. Smithfield went to HCA Healthcare’s flagship hospital, near its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, and thought she would be checked out and sent home. But that’s not what happened. (Farmer, 11/4)
The Boston Globe:
Boston Is A Health Care Mecca. But Not For Everyone. New Federal Money Will Help Change That, Mayor Wu Says
Nearly a half million dollars of new federal funding will be used to expand access to critically needed health services for Boston residents who struggle with homelessness, addiction, and, too often, racism, Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday. (Lazar, 11/3)