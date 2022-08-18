Reports Suggest Rethink On How Sex Plays Role In Monkeypox Transmission

A report in NBC News covers a deepening understanding in the scientific community over the role of sexual contact between men in spreading monkeypox — it may be more typical than simple skin-to-skin contact. Other outlets report a ninth U.S. child is positive, and that U.S. cases are rising.

NBC News: Sex Between Men, Not Skin Contact, Is Fueling Monkeypox, New Research Suggests

In recent weeks, a growing body of scientific evidence — including a trio of studies published in peer-reviewed journals, as well as reports from national, regional and global health authorities — has suggested that experts may have framed monkeypox’s typical transmission route precisely backward. (Ryan, 8/17)

More on the spread of monkeypox —

ABC News: 9th Child In US Tests Positive For Monkeypox

A child in Oregon has tested positive for monkeypox, state health officials announced Wednesday, marking the ninth reported pediatric case in the U.S. "We have a known connection to a previously diagnosed case," Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at the Oregon Health Authority, said in a press release. "This child did not get the virus at school, child care or another community setting." (Mitropoulos, 8/18)

CIDRAP: WHO: Monkeypox Cases Rose 20% In Past Week

For the second week in row, monkeypox cases increased by about 20%, with most case increases seen in Europe and North America, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the WHO, more than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 92 countries and territories, with 12 deaths. (Soucheray, 8/17)

Becker's Hospital Review: NYC Health + Hospitals To Monitor Polio, Monkeypox Via Wastewater Surveillance

Next week, NYC Health + Hospitals will expand its wastewater surveillance program to test for polio and monkeypox, alongside COVID-19 and flu,, the New York City-based system said Aug. 15. (Carbajal, 8/17)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Missouri Health Officials Raise Threat Level Of Monkeypox, Frustrated With Limited Vaccine Supply

State and local health officials are taking steps to fend off the spread of monkeypox across Missouri, but the limited supply of vaccine is frustrating those efforts. Gov. Mike Parson’s administration on Wednesday required that any cases of monkeypox be reported to state or local health departments within one day of detection. (Munz and Erickson, 8/17)

Chicago Tribune: New Monkeypox Advice For Illinois Schools; COVID-19 Rules Eased

Monitoring students and staff at Illinois schools for new and unexplained lesions is among the new monkeypox prevention guidance recommended this week by the state’s health department as officials pivot away from COVID-19 restrictions. (Cullotta and Swartz, 8/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: If SF Monkeypox Sufferers Reveal Contacts, Officials Will Reach Out

In an effort to clarify their stance on contact tracing for monkeypox, San Francisco health officials sought to reassure residents Wednesday that they are still reaching out to contacts of patients who are willing to reveal those associates — something just a fraction of infected people have done so far. (Asimov, 8/17)

