Reproductive Rights Groups See Hope In Judge’s Questions About Family Planning Grants

The groups sued the administration after officials announced major changes to the $260 million federal Title X family planning grant process. After appearing in court, the groups expressed optimism for their case. Clare Coleman, president and chief executive of the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, said: “I think we had a great day. I think the judge knew the importance of Title X. … I feel confident he heard the arguments we were advancing.”

The Washington Post: Groups Suing Trump Administration Over Family Planning Express Optimism

A federal judge Thursday challenged a Trump administration proposal to overhaul funding for family planning programs after three national reproductive rights groups and the American Civil Liberties Union sued to block the moves. Planned Parenthood and the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association said new grant rules announced in February amounted to a radical shift that would jeopardize the health of millions of low-income patients by requiring providers to prioritize practices such as abstinence over sexual health services, such as contraception. (Hsu, 6/22)

Detroit Free Press: Planned Parenthood Keeps Title X Funding In Michigan Budget

In a blow to anti-abortion advocates, the 2019 state budget Gov. Rick Snyder signed into law Thursday won't shift federal money for pregnancy prevention and family planning services away from Planned Parenthood. The budget approved by the Legislature included language that would have moved federal Title X money for family planning services to health clinics and county health departments that do not provide abortions. (Shamus, 6/22)

In other women's health news —

Texas Tribune: Five Years After Wendy Davis Filibuster, Texas Abortion Providers Struggle To Reopen Clinics

It started at 11:58 p.m. on June 25, 2013, as abortion rights advocates who had gathered in the Texas Senate chamber celebrated the conclusion of then-state Sen. Wendy Davis’ 11-hour filibuster. ...On Monday, the fifth anniversary of a legislative battle that made headlines around the world, the story of Davis’ marathon act of resistance no longer looks so straightforward. (Yaffe-Bellany, 6/25)

