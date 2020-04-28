Republican Strategists Worry GOP’s Stance Against Mail-In-Voting Gives Democrats A Head Start

After Wisconsin's chaotic primary, Republicans see an appetite among Americans to avoid in-person voting. While the leaders of the party continue to fight against the mail-in-voting push, some in the GOP think it's putting them behind as the country inevitably moves in that direction. Meanwhile, Democrats' strategy heading toward November is going to focus on President Donald Trump's coronavirus response.

Politico: ‘Republicans Need To Get Serious’: 2020 Vote-By-Mail Battle Heats Up

Coronavirus has campaigns rushing to put voting by mail at the center of their general election strategies — and some Republicans worry they’ve already fallen behind, as President Donald Trump dismisses the method and drives doubt about mail voting among the GOP base. Multimillion dollar programs urging mail voting in November are already coming together, as both parties envision a social-distancing election featuring a spike in absentee ballots, according to interviews with more than a dozen campaign strategists, party committees and outside groups. (Schneider and Arkin, 4/28)

The Associated Press: Ohio's Mail-In Primary Tests Voting During Virus Outbreak

The first major test of an almost completely vote-by-mail election during a pandemic is about to unfold in Ohio, offering lessons to other states about how to conduct one of the most basic acts of democracy amid a health crisis. The process hasn’t been smooth as state officials have navigated election laws and the need to protect citizens and poll workers from the coronavirus. Ohio’s in-person primary was delayed just hours before polls were supposed to open last month, prompting legal challenges and confusion. (Weissert and Carry Smyth, 4/28)

The Washington Post: NY Cancels Primary, Angering Sanders Camp

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign excoriated New York election officials Monday for canceling the state’s Democratic presidential primary, opening a new rift in a party trying to mend its divisions following a competitive fight for the nomination. Although Sanders (I-Vt.) has suspended his campaign and endorsed former vice president Joe Biden, he has expressed a desire to remain on ballots in states with upcoming nominating contests. He hopes to continue amassing delegates to the party’s national convention to gain influence over the platform and other decisions. (Sullivan, 4/27)

Politico: ‘Smoke-Filled Zoom’: Handicapping Trump Vs. Biden In The Middle Of A Lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing a lot of things, fast—and one of them is American politics. Everything from campaigning to the way we vote is suddenly up in the air. And that’s on top of a primary season that was already one of the strangest in memory. What does it mean for President Donald Trump, for Joe Biden’s chances in November, and for the country? Should Biden hide, or come out swinging—and which VP choice would give the Republicans the most to worry about? (Alberta, 4/28)

Reuters: 'It's Not About You': Democrats Bet Trump Coronavirus Response A 2020 Winner For Biden

Joe Biden’s U.S. presidential campaign and his Democratic Party allies have gone on an all-out offensive against President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response, betting it will be a winning issue with American voters in November. (Hunnicutt, 4/27)

Politico: Trump And The GOP Attempt A High-Wire Act On Reopening

Republicans are trying to pull off a high-wire act over the next three months: Reopen the economy enough to get most jobless Americans back to work and off the public dole, while resisting another giant stimulus package. If they fail, they’ll face a coronavirus cliff — an even deeper collapse in spending and sky-high unemployment in the months before Election Day. That could both damage President Donald Trump’s reelection prospects and put the party’s Senate majority at serious risk. (White, 4/28)

Politico: Trump Campaign Lashes Out Over 'Don't Defend Trump' Memo

Earlier this month, the Senate Republican campaign arm circulated a memo with shocking advice to GOP candidates on responding to coronavirus: “Don’t defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban — attack China.” The Trump campaign was furious. (Isenstadt, 4/27)

The Washington Post Fact Check: Trump’s Comments On Democrats And ‘Late-Term Abortion’

Trump has repeated this fiery claim dozens of times in campaign rallies, speeches and tweets. The wording never changes. The verb is always “rip.” The womb is always mentioned. He never leaves out the “moment of birth.” We keep adding it to our database of everything false or misleading from Trump, but the claim is so visceral and deceptive that it deserves its own fact check. (Rizzo, 4/28)

