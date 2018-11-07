Republicans Build On Senate Majority

According to USA Today, this election marks the first time since 1914, when the nation started directly electing senators, that a party won control of the House without gaining seats in the Senate, too.

The Democratic incumbents focused on nonpartisan local issues – such as helping veterans – while heavily emphasizing health care, an issue with a lot of crossover appeal, particularly for female voters. They promised to be with Trump when they agreed with him and stand up to him when they didn't. But those red-state Democrats had the difficult task of keeping their base enthused about their re-election bids while attracting enough of the Republicans they needed to carry their states. (Groppe, 11/7)

Republicans retained control of the Senate on Election Day, trouncing at least three Democratic incumbents and building upon their 51-49 majority in Congress' upper chamber. (Smith, 11/6)

Stat: Bob Hugin Reflects On His Failed Senate Bid — And The Role Pharma Played

On election night, Bob Hugin insisted it wasn’t his past as a pharmaceutical executive that did him in. Incessant attacks from his Democratic opponent [New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez], $3.5 million worth of ads labeling him “the guy who made a killing” by raising drug prices, and a pharma-focused interview on a nationally syndicated radio show beg to differ. (Facher, 11/7)

