Repurposed Diabetes Drugs In High Demand For Weight Loss
But questions linger about whether the cost is worth it for drugs such as Wegovy and its cousin Ozempic, which has been called a "Hollywood drug.” Plus, other updates on physical fitness, stress eating, and Noom.
The Wall Street Journal:
How a Diabetes Drug Became the Talk of Hollywood, Tech and the Hamptons
At least once a day, Nancy Rahnama’s clinical nutrition practice in Beverly Hills, Calif., gets a call from a patient looking for a diabetes drug that they’ve heard can help them lose weight fast. “They specifically say, ‘How much is it to get Ozempic?’” Dr. Rahnama said. Ozempic, which is taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017 to help lower blood sugar in people with Type 2 diabetes. One Ozempic injection pen typically lasts about a month and costs about $900 before insurance, though coverage can be hard to come by. (O'Brien, 10/12)
KHN:
New Generation Of Weight Loss Medications Offer Promise — But At A Price
Excitement is building about a new generation of drugs that tout the ability to help adults with excess weight shed more pounds than older drugs on the market. Some patients, obesity medicine specialists say, are experiencing decreases in blood pressure, better-managed diabetes, less joint pain, and better sleep from these newfound treatments. (Appleby, 10/13)
The Washington Post:
How To Shrink Fat Cells And Exercise To Make Them Healthier
Is your body fat fit? It could be, if you start or continue exercising, according to rousing new science, which shows that being physically active alters fat at a molecular level in ways that improve the fat’s health. The findings have broad implications for the state of our metabolisms, muscles and even how well our bodies deal with the approaching holiday season of cheery gluttony. Many of us may not realize that body fat can be metabolically healthy — or the reverse — no matter what someone’s weight or shape. (Reynolds, 10/12)
The Washington Post:
Stress Eating? Here's How To Train Your Brain To Crave Healthy Foods.
Concerns about inflation, the economy, the lingering effects of the pandemic and other global crises have caused stress levels in the United States to surge to new highs. For some people, that stress is showing up on the scale. There are many biological mechanisms that explain why stress and anxiety can cause people to pack on unwanted pounds. In some cases, gaining weight can itself become a source of stress and stigma that fuels further weight gain. (O'Connor, 10/11)
Modern Healthcare:
Weight Loss Company Noom Lays Off Hundreds
The layoffs come as the company is attempting to shift toward a more enterprise-focused offering rather than reliance on direct-to-consumer offerings. Last Thursday, the company rolled out an offering called Noom for Work. (Turner, 10/12)