Research On Children ‘Growing Out’ Of Gender Dysphoria Adds Layer Of Complexity To Transgender Care

Although research shows that up to 94 percent of children will "grow out" of their transgender identity, advocates say that those studies were flawed in the first place and shouldn't dictate how doctors care for young children who want to socially transition.

KQED: The Controversial Research On 'Desistance' In Transgender Youth

The phenomenon of transgender children "growing out of" their transgender identity by the time they are adolescents or adults is called “desistance” by gender researchers. For decades, follow-up studies of transgender kids have shown that a substantial majority -- anywhere from 65 to 94 percent -- eventually ceased to identify as transgender. (Brooks, 5/23)

KQED: Are 3-Year-Olds Too Young To Change Genders? Transgender Researchers Disagree

Gender clinicians who recommend social transition at such an early age call their model “gender affirmative,” and they believe their approach is now ascendant. Historically, clinicians more commonly treated transgender kids by discouraging cross-gender identity. (Brooks, 5/23)

In other news —

The Hill: House Dems Urge Mulvaney To Reject Proposed Rollback Of Transgender Health Protections

A group of 127 House Democrats is calling on White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney to reject a proposal that would roll back ObamaCare’s anti-discrimination protections for transgender patients. The proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), currently being reviewed by OMB, is expected to be released later this summer. (Weixel, 5/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription