Research Roundup: Covid; Flu; Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Stress During Pandemic May Have Altered Ovulation In Women
The stress and disruptions of COVID-19 led to lower progesterone levels in women, altering ovulation in otherwise healthy women, according to research presented yesterday at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta. (6/13)
CIDRAP:
Unvaccinated Heart-Failure Patients At 3 Times The Risk For COVID-19 Death
Unvaccinated heart-failure patients who contract COVID-19 are three times more likely to die of their infections than their vaccinated and boosted counterparts, concludes a study published yesterday in the Journal of Cardiac Failure. (6/10)
CIDRAP:
Report Profiles Aerosol Spread In Hospital COVID-19 Outbreak
SARS-CoV-2 RNA in air samples collected at a nurses station at a Boston hospital were identified in all particle sizes and were genetically identical to human samples from a healthcare-associated outbreak, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open. (Wappes, 6/10)
CIDRAP:
Data Highlight Greater Impact Of COVID-19 Vs Flu In Young Children
A study today in JAMA Network Open comparing COVID-19 versus flu in kids 5 years old and younger finds that the novel coronavirus led to twice the rate of admissions to pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) and rates of intubation one-third higher during the first 15 months of the pandemic. (6/15)
ScienceDaily:
Dried Samples Of Saliva And Fingertip Blood Are Useful In Monitoring Responses To Coronavirus Vaccines
Based on an antibody study, dried samples of easily self-collected saliva and of blood drawn from the fingertip could be useful for monitoring people's immune responses to vaccination. (University of Helsinki, 6/14)
Also —
NPR:
CTE Is Rare In Brains Of Deceased Service Members
Despite a high risk of brain injury, military personnel rarely develop chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disabling condition often found in former boxers and football players. Fewer than 5% of 225 brains from deceased service members showed evidence of CTE, a team reports in the June 9 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine. (Hamilton, 6/13)