Research Roundup: Covid; UTIs; Flu; Tick-Borne Illnesses; Diabetes; C. Diff
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
High-Flow Oxygen Not Better Than Standard O2 In COVID Respiratory Failure
High-flow oxygen didn't significantly lower death rates beyond those of standard oxygen therapy in COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure, according to a multicenter randomized clinical trial published yesterday in JAMA. (9/28)
CIDRAP:
Signs Of Autoimmune Disease, Difficulty Exercising Noted 1 Year After COVID
Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. (Van Beusekom, 9/22)
CIDRAP:
Research Explores Possible Link Between Type 1 Diabetes, COVID-19
A trio of new studies from the United States and Europe explore a possible link between COVID-19 and new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) in children. A US study involving data from 14 nations finds that children and adolescents have a 72% increased risk of developing T1D in the first 6 months after COVID-19 infection. Another study, this one from Norway, yielded similar results, while a Scottish study concluded that the virus likely isn't the cause.T1D, a failure of the pancreas to produce insulin, is typically diagnosed in children. (Van Beusekom, 9/23)
CIDRAP:
Risk Of Neurologic Disorders In US Veterans Rose In Year After COVID
The risk of a range of neurologic conditions rose significantly in the year after COVID-19 infection among a group of US veterans—regardless of whether they had required hospitalization, according to a study published yesterday in Nature Medicine. (9/23)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Many Factors Tied To Multidrug-Resistant Urinary Tract Infections
A study conducted in France suggests human, animal, and environmental exposures may all be linked with the occurrence of community-acquired, multidrug-resistant urinary tract infections (UTIs).The findings on UTIs caused by extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing Escherichia coli were reported yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Dall, 9/22)
ScienceDaily:
Study Demonstrates That Ticks Weaken Skin's Immune Response
Hitherto, scientists have not fully understood why ticks are such dangerous disease vectors. A research team now shows that tick saliva inhibits the skin's defense function, thereby increasing the risk of diseases such as tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) or Lyme disease. (Medical University of Vienna, 9/28)
CIDRAP:
WHO Experts Advise 1 Switch For Next Southern Hemisphere Flu Vaccine
The World Health Organization (WHO) flu strain selection advisory group today announced the recommended strains for the Southern Hemisphere's 2023 flu season, which swaps out the H1N1 strain for both the egg- and cell-based vaccine versions. For the upcoming year, the group recommended switching a virus similar to influenza A/Sydney/5/2021. The strain is different than the H1N1 strains included in the current Northern Hemisphere vaccines, which are A/Victoria/2570/2019 for egg-based vaccines and A/Wisconsin/588/2019 for cell-culture or recombinant vaccines. (9/23)
CIDRAP:
Hemodialysis Patients Have Fourfold Higher C Diff Risk, Study Finds
A systematic review and meta-analysis found that chronic kidney disease patients who require maintenance hemodialysis (MHD) have a significantly increased risk of CDI compared to those who don't require MHD, researchers reported today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. (9/23)