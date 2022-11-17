Research Roundup: Leprosy; Covid; Malaria
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Ancient Disease Has Potential To Regenerate Livers
Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogramme cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors. (University of Edinburgh, 11/15)
CIDRAP:
Long-COVID Rate May Be Similar Whether Hospitalized Or Not
Nearly 60% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 68% of their nonhospitalized counterparts seen at two healthcare centers in Madrid, Spain, early in the pandemic reported still having at least one symptom 2 years later, suggests a study published today in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 11/15)
CIDRAP:
As Global COVID Cases Rise, Multiple Viruses Stress Health Systems
Global COVID-19 cases showed a small rise last week, with infection increasing in three world regions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today in its weekly update. (Schnirring, 11/16)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Safety And Efficacy Of A Monoclonal Antibody Against Malaria In Mali
CIS43LS is a monoclonal antibody that was shown to protect against controlled Plasmodium falciparum infection in a phase 1 clinical trial. Whether a monoclonal antibody can prevent P. falciparum infection in a region in which the infection is endemic is unknown. (Kayentao. M.D., Ph.D, et al, 11/17)