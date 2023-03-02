Research Roundup: Lewy Body Dementia; Osteoporosis; Kidney Stones; Covid
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Identify Three Intestinal Bacteria Found In Dementia With Lewy Bodies
Researchers have identified gut bacteria that are associated with dementia with Lewy bodies. Changing the levels of three bacteria, Collinsella, Ruminococcus, and Bifidobacterium, may delay the onset and progression of this neurodegenerative disease. (Nagoya University, 2/28)
Fortune:
Does Air Pollution Affect Osteoporosis? Science Finds A Connection
Women over 50 are already at a higher risk of osteoporosis, but a new study from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in New York has determined that elevated levels of air pollutants can contribute to bone damage in postmenopausal women. The study found that the effects of air pollution were most evident in the lumbar spine, “with nitrous oxides twice as damaging to the area than seen with normal aging,” according to a press release about the study. (Payton, 2/27)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Hydrochlorothiazide And Prevention Of Kidney-Stone Recurrence
Nephrolithiasis is one of the most common conditions affecting the kidney and is characterized by a high risk of recurrence. Thiazide diuretic agents are widely used for prevention of the recurrence of kidney stones, but data regarding the efficacy of such agents as compared with placebo are limited. Furthermore, dose–response data are also limited. (Dhayat et al, 3/1)
CIDRAP:
84% Of Hospital COVID Patients In Sweden Still Had Symptoms At 2 Years
The vast majority—84.2%—of COVID-19 survivors in a Swedish cohort reported persistent symptoms affecting daily life 2 years after hospital release, according to a follow-up study published late last week in The Lancet Regional Health Europe. (Van Beusekom, 2/27)