Research Roundup: Mpox; Covid; Cancer Detection; AI In Health Care
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Studies Detail Mpox In Women, Cases After Vaccination
Late last week, Eurosurveillance published two studies on mpox in 158 women in Spain and detailed 5 cases of severe disease following Jynneos vaccination in Belgium. (Soucheray, 12/5)
CIDRAP:
Certain Glucose-Lowering Drugs May Be Better For COVID Patients With Diabetes
The research team said that, despite the findings and the knowledge that SGLT-2is also have potential cardiovascular and kidney advantages, it is still unclear whether they should be used to lower glucose levels during the COVID-19 pandemic because they can lead to dehydration and the life-threatening complication euglycemic diabetic ketoacidosis. (Van Beusekom, 12/7)
ScienceDaily:
Ground-Breaking New Method For Multi-Cancer Early Detection
An international study shows that a new, previously untested method can easily find multiple types of newly formed cancers at the same time -- including cancer types that are difficult to detect with comparable methods. (Chalmers University of Technology, 12/7)
ScienceDaily:
AI Enables Large-Scale Brain Tumor Study, Without Sharing Patient Data
Researchers studying rare conditions, like GBM, an aggressive type of brain tumor, often have patient populations limited to their own institution or geographical location. (University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, 12/5)