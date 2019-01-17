Research Roundup: ‘Public Charge’ Policy; Medicare Part B; And Romaine Lettuce Contamination

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Urban Institute: 'Public Charge' Could Lead To Fewer Immigrants—And Taxpayers—Contributing To The US Economy

Immigrants have always played a critical role in America’s economy. Today, they may play a more important role than ever as the native-born workforce ages and its birth rate slows. In the coming decades, immigrants and their children are expected to make up a greater share of our labor force and contribute significantly to economic growth. One in four infants, toddlers, and preschoolers has at least one immigrant parent. Despite these demographic and economic realities, the Trump administration has proposed or supported policies that would restrict legal immigration—either directly, through proposals to limit the number of green cards or temporary visas issued each year, or indirectly, through such measures as a proposed expansion of the “public charge” rule. (Cosic, Johnson and Pyati, 1/9)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Analysis Of Proposed Medicare Part B To Part D Shift With Associated Changes In Total Spending And Patient Cost-Sharing For Prescription Drugs.

In this analysis of 75 brand-name drugs with the highest Part B expenditures in 2016, shifting Medicare Part B drugs to Part D was estimated to decrease total drug spending by 7% to 18% after rebates. Under the standard 2018 Part D benefit, out-of-pocket costs for most drugs were projected to be lower in Part D among fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries without Medicaid or supplemental insurance in Part B and among those who would qualify for the low-income subsidy program; however, out-of-pocket costs were estimated to increase among beneficiaries with Medicare supplement insurance and among those currently without Part D coverage. (Hwang et al, 1/14)

The Pew Charitable Trusts: Romaine Lettuce Contamination Reinforces Need For Agricultural Water Quality Rule

A deadly E. coli strain that contaminated romaine lettuce in early 2018, causing five deaths and more than 200 serious infections, most likely infiltrated crops through canal water used to irrigate and apply pesticides in the Yuma, Arizona, growing region, which includes farms in southeastern California. This finding, from an environmental assessment report released Nov. 1 by the Food and Drug Administration, demands a swift response by the agency, including an accelerated timeline to implement an agricultural water standard for fruits and vegetables that protects public health. (Eskin, 1/7)

Pediatrics: Father-Son Communication About Consistent And Correct Condom Use

Twenty-five father-son dyads completed semistructured interviews designed to elicit specific preferences for teaching and learning about consistent and correct condom use and strategies for addressing common condom use errors and problems. For analysis, we used in vivo coding and vertical and horizontal analysis techniques. (Guilamo-Ramos et al, 1/1)

Commonwealth Fund: Health Care For Justice-Involved Populations: Role Of Medicaid

With many states expanding Medicaid eligibility, individuals leaving jail or prison are now often able to enroll in health coverage upon release. It is increasingly clear, however, that coverage alone is insufficient to address the often complex health and social needs of people who cycle between costly hospital and jail stays. (Guyer et al, 1/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription