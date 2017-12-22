Research Roundup: Victims Of Bullying; Court-Ordered Addiction Treatment; And Cervical Pessaries

Pediatrics: Weapon Carrying Among Victims Of Bullying

The issues of school violence and peer bullying continue to pose serious threats to the well-being of children and adolescents. ...Victims of bullying who experienced 1, 2, or 3 additional risk factors (fighting at school, being threatened or injured at school, and/or skipping school out of fear for their safety) were successively more likely to carry weapons at school. (Pham, Schapiro, John and Adesman, 12/1)

Health Affairs: Only One In Twenty Justice-Referred Adults In Specialty Treatment For Opioid Use Receive Methadone Or Buprenorphine

We used 2014 data from the national Treatment Episode Data Set to examine the use of agonist treatment among justice-involved people referred to specialty treatment for opioid use disorder. Only 4.6 percent of justice-referred clients received agonist treatment, compared to 40.9 percent of those referred by other sources. (Krawczyk, Picher, Feder et. al, 12/1)

JAMA: Cervical Pessaries For Spontaneous Preterm Birth In Women With Short Cervixes

Does use of a cervical pessary reduce the rate of spontaneous delivery before 34 weeks of gestation among women with singleton pregnancies, short cervical length, and no prior spontaneous preterm birth? In this randomized trial of 300 women, the rates of spontaneous preterm birth at less than 34 weeks were 7.3% with a cervical pessary compared with 15.3% without cervical pessary use, a significant difference. (Saccone, Maruotti, Giudicepietro et. al., 12/19)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Emergency-Only Vs Standard Hemodialysis Among Undocumented Immigrants With ESRD

Do mortality and health care use differ between undocumented immigrants with end-stage renal disease treated with emergency-only hemodialysis vs standard hemodialysis (3 times weekly)? In this cohort study, mean 5-year mortality for patients who received emergency-only hemodialysis was more than 14-fold higher than for those who received standard hemodialysis. (Cervantes, Tuot, Raghavan et. al., 12/18)

