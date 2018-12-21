Research Roundup: Women’s Health In The U.S.; Medicaid Work Requirements; And Tribal Home Visits

Commonwealth Fund: What Is Status Of Women’s Health? U.S. Vs. 10 Other Countries

Women in the United States have long lagged behind their counterparts in other high-income countries in terms of access to health care and health status. This brief compares U.S. women’s health status, affordability of health plans, and ability to access and utilize care with women in 10 other high-income countries by using international data. (Gunja et al, 12/19)

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: A Look At November State Data For Medicaid Work Requirements In Arkansas

Arkansas is one of five states for which CMS has approved a Section 1115 waiver to condition Medicaid eligibility on meeting work and reporting requirements and the first state to implement this type of waiver. CMS approved Arkansas’ waiver on March 5, 2018, and the new requirements took effect for the initial group of beneficiaries on June 1, 2018. (Rudowitz, Musumeci and Hall, 12/18)

Urban Institute: Tribal Home Visiting: Cultural Traditions Offer Protective Force

At 36, Desirae Sylvia is making plans for a new chapter in her life. She and her toddler daughter, LaRose Leigh, live in Desirae’s childhood home on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation, land of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Native American tribes. It’s a world away from the Colorado prison where LaRose Leigh was born just 18 months earlier. (Gaynair and Friedman, 12/13)

Pediatrics: Intellectual Disability In Children Conceived Using Assisted Reproductive Technology

To examine whether children conceived using assisted reproductive technology (ART) have a higher risk of intellectual disability (ID) compared with non–ART-conceived children and describe known causes of ID in these groups. ... Children conceived using ART had a small increased risk of ID (risk ratio 1.58; 95% confidence interval 1.19–2.11) even when analyses were restricted to singleton births (risk ratio 1.56; 95% confidence interval 1.10–2.21). (Hansen et al, 12/1)

Health Affairs: How Telehealth Stopped A Contagious Outbreak At A School

A school-based telehealth program helps identify a disease outbreak before it gets out of hand. (Zettler-Greeley, 12/1)

JAMA Neurology: Associations Between Migraine And Type 2 Diabetes In Women: Findings From The E3N Cohort Study.

In this study of 74 247 women in a French national cohort, a lower risk of type 2 diabetes was observed in women with active migraine. We also found a linear decrease of migraine prevalence long before and a plateau long after type 2 diabetes diagnosis. (Fagherazzi et al, 12/17)

