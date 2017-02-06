The patent dispute over the gene-editing technology has been with the court for two months, but some observers believe a decision could be coming soon.

Stat: Waiting For The CRISPR Patent Decision? Here's What We Know

It’s been 61 days since the one and only oral argument in the CRISPR patent case. Where’s the decision? Investors, lawyers, patent agents, biotech executives, and scientists have been anxiously waiting for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to decide whether foundational CRISPR-Cas9 patents awarded to the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT beginning in 2014 “interfered” with a patent application filed in 2012 by the University of California. Based on the time it usually takes PTAB to hand down a decision, this one should arrive “any day now,” said Jacob Sherkow of New York Law School, an expert on intellectual property law. (Begley, 2/6)