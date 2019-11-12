Rising Epidemic Of Self-Harm Among Teens Exposes Failures In Psychiatric System’s Treatment Of Behavior

Self-harm behavior, like cutting, can often be met with fear and an overreaction from parents. But now researchers are starting to better understand the root causes of such actions. In other mental health news: sadfishing, teens seeking care for crises, and a call to action in San Francisco.

The New York Times: Getting A Handle On Self-Harm

The sensations surged up from somewhere inside, like poison through a syringe: a mix of sadness, anxiety, and shame that would overwhelm anyone, especially a teenager. “I had this Popsicle stick and carved it into sharp point and scratched myself,” Joan, a high school student in New York City said recently; she asked that her last name be omitted for privacy. “I’m not even sure where the idea came from. I just knew it was something people did. I remember crying a lot and thinking, Why did I just do that? I was kind of scared of myself.” (Carey, 11/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Sadfishing, Predators And Bullies: The Hazards Of Being ‘Real’ On Social Media

It seems like lately everyone on Instagram and YouTube is feeling anxious, stressed and depressed. Images of amazing vacations, flawless bodies and beautiful homes that once dominated social-media feeds are being replaced with snapshots of real life, with all its laundry piles and stretch marks. Celebrities and influencers are sharing more of their emotional baggage. But when regular teens do the same, it can be risky. Influencers have used the word “anxiety” three times more so far this year than they did in all of 2016 and more than six million posts on Instagram reference #mentalhealthawareness, according to Captiv8 Inc., an influencer marketing firm. (Jargon, 11/12)

Kaiser Health News: More Adolescents Seek Medical Care For Mental Health Issues

Less than a decade ago, the emergency department at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego would see maybe one or two young psychiatric patients per day, said Dr. Benjamin Maxwell, the hospital’s interim director of child and adolescent psychiatry. Now, it’s not unusual for the emergency room to see 10 psychiatric patients in a day, and sometimes even 20, said Maxwell. “What a lot of times is happening now is kids aren’t getting the care they need, until it gets to the point where it is dangerous,” he said. (Reese, 11/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: Breed Seeks Bond For SF Mental Health Reform: ‘We Have No Time To Waste’

Mayor London Breed is pushing for a November 2020 bond measure that could help fund some of the major reforms proposed for San Francisco’s mental health care system. The plan for exactly how the city will treat and eventually house the roughly 4,000 homeless people suffering from mental illness and drug addiction is still coming together. (Fracassa, 11/11)

