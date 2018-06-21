Risk Level For Harmful Chemicals In Drinking Water Needs To Be 7-to-10 Times Lower Than EPA Recommended, Study Finds

“This study confirms that the EPA’s guidelines for PFAS levels in drinking water woefully underestimate risks to human health,” said Olga Naidenko, senior science adviser at the Environmental Working Group. Other news on the safety of drinking water comes from New York and Cleveland.

Reuters: EPA-Recommended Chemicals Levels In Water Too High: U.S. Report

The risk level for exposure in water to common chemicals used in Teflon and firefighting foam should be at least seven to 10 times lower than the threshold recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a draft report released on Wednesday that the White House and EPA had tried to keep from publication. The Department of Health and Human Services' Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released the draft study of the controversial class of chemicals called PFOA or PFAS for public comment. (Volocovici, 6/20)

Reuters: New York Sues 3M, Five Others Over Toxic Chemical Contamination

New York state sued 3M Co and five other companies to recover the cost of cleaning up environmental contamination caused by toxic chemicals in firefighting foam that they manufactured. Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Barbara Underwood said on Wednesday the lawsuit seeks more than $38.8 million plus punitive damages and is the first of its type by a U.S. state. (6/20)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Cleveland Admits Mistake In Ordering Residents To Leave 30 Homes Where Lead Hazards Were Fixed

Cleveland officials admitted Wednesday they mistakenly issued orders to vacate for 30 properties, after lead hazards in the homes had been cleaned up through a city-run remediation program. The people living in the homes, whether they own or rent, will not have to leave, said Tania Menesse, director of Community Development. (Dissell and Zeltner, 6/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription