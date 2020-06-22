Risk To Health Care Workers ‘Goes Far Beyond This Pandemic,’ Experts Say As Deaths, Catastrophes Mount
Hospitals and other medical facilities need to prioritize protective gear and safety measures for their workers, experts say. Although there's been a sharp increase in deaths linked to the pandemic, the underlying causes is more systemic, experts say. Meanwhile, the lives of front-line workers are remembered.
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Workplace Safety Investigations Spike During Pandemic
There has been an exponential increase in fatalities and catastrophic injuries among healthcare workers, which has nearly doubled the number of Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigations, according to a Modern Healthcare analysis. More than 130 of the 202 OSHA investigations at hospitals, nursing homes, doctor's offices, home health agencies and rehabilitation centers in April were related to fatalities and catastrophes, up more than 4,300% from three out of 117 investigations in April 2019, an analysis of federal and state OSHA data revealed. (Kacik, 6/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospitals Would Receive Part Of $30B In House Infrastructure Bill
House Democrats unveiled this week that their more than $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal includes $30 billion for hospitals and other healthcare providers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she expects the proposal will pass the House before July 4. The White House has expressed interest in securing a major infrastructure package before the 2020 election, but many Senate Republicans aren't supportive of the idea. (Cohrs, 6/19)
NPR:
COVID-19: Remembrances From The Front Lines Of Service
It has been five months since the novel coronavirus started infecting Americans. Since then, the U.S. has lost more than 119,000 people to the sickness it causes — COVID-19. So many have been touched by the deaths of family and friends. Here we remember just a few of those who continued working during the pandemic because their jobs called for it and who, ultimately, lost their lives. (6/22)
Kaiser Health News:
Lost On The Frontline
A mason who helped repair hospital ceilings, floors, soap dispensers and sharps collectors. An unflappable nurse who loved playing tour guide. These are the people just added to “Lost on the Frontline,” a special series from The Guardian and KHN that profiles health care workers who died of COVID-19. (6/19)
Boston Globe:
‘It’s Like Pulling Teeth’: There’s Still A PPE Shortage — And A Second Wave Could Send Medical Workers Into Crisis Mode
Even as the rate of new coronavirus cases has ebbed across Massachusetts, medical workers say they still face shortages of gear to protect themselves, their families, and their patients. Many are taking matters into their own hands, while worrying that a second wave of infections, which some experts consider likely, would again send them into crisis mode. (Martin, 6/21)