Romaine Lettuce OK To Eat Again: CDC Declares End To Months-Long Ban Due To E-Coli

The FDA says it's going to continue to investigate the source of the outbreak that led to the hospitalization of 85 people beginning in September. No one died.

The Hill: CDC Lifts Warning About E. Coli Outbreak In Romaine Lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is lifting its warning about E. coli in romaine lettuce, saying the outbreak seems to be over. Since November, the CDC has been warning people not to eat romaine lettuce from the Salinas Valley growing region in California because of the risk of E. coli infection. The CDC is now removing that warning, saying, “This outbreak appears to be over.” (Sullivan, 1/15)

CNN: It's OK To Eat Romaine Lettuce Again As Officials Declare E. Coli Outbreak Over

The romaine, which came from Salinas, California, infected a total of 167 people in 27 states. This included 85 hospitalizations, including 15 patients who developed a type of kidney failure -- hemolytic uremic syndrome -- known to be associated with this particular type of bacteria, E. coli O157:H7. The toxin produced by the bacteria typically causes symptoms such as vomiting, stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea. No deaths have been linked to the outbreak. (Ries and Nedelman, 1/15)

USA Today: Romaine Lettuce Outbreak: CDC Says E. Coli Outbreak Appears To Be Over

The ages of those who fell ill ranged from infancy to 89 years old, with a median age of 27. Several people in Canada also may have been affected. The CDC was able to interview 113 people who fell ill, with 83% of them saying they'd eaten romaine lettuce, much higher than a survey of healthy adults. Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for food policy and response, said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and they are "doing everything possible to find the source or sources of contamination." (Tyko, 1/15)

