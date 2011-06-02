Candidate Romney On Differences In ‘Romneycare’ And ‘Obamacare’

Former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney, who now is seeking the GOP presidential nomination, continues to pledge to repeal the sweeping health measure signed into law by President Barack Obama. Meanwhile, fact-checkers focus on how different the federal health law is from the state reforms Romney signed into law five years ago.

Los Angeles Times: Mitt Romney: Obama 'Has Failed America'

Since launching his exploratory phase in April, Romney has visited the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire to reintroduce himself to voters. Seeking to head off his biggest liability before launching a full-fledged campaign, he delivered a speech on health reform, pledging to repeal Obama's national plan even as he defended the similar Massachusetts model he signed into law. On Thursday Romney will again pledge to repeal what he calls "Obamacare," which he paints as part of a massive expansion of government under Obama (Memoli, 6/2).

The Washington Post: The Fact Checker: Mitt Romney's Strange Counting Of Pages To Distinguish 'Romneycare' From 'Obamacare'

Mitt Romney has a problem - the sweeping universal health care bill he signed into law five years ago. President Obama has cited "Romneycare" as a model for his own health care law, making it a political albatross for the former Massachusetts governor in the contest to win the GOP presidential nomination in 2012. So Romney has tried his best to emphasize that the law he signed was different and unique to Massachusetts and should not have been considered a template for the rest of the country. Nevertheless, our friends at PolitiFact.com have put together a clever quiz that demonstrates just how difficult it is to tell the difference between the two laws (Kessler, 6/2).

