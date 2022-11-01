Pfizer Says Its Maternal RSV Vaccine Protects Infants Post-Birth
Pfizer announced that if its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine is administered during pregnancy, it acts to protect newborn babies from severe symptoms for six months. It's set to apply for approval for the drug soon. More stories about surging RSV, and the promise of vaccines are also reported.
The Washington Post:
Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine, Given During Pregnancy, Protects Infants From Severe Illness
Pfizer announced Tuesday that its maternal RSV vaccine, given during pregnancy, protected infants from developing severe symptoms during the first six months after birth — a critical window of vulnerability. The company plans to apply for approval of the vaccine before year’s end, with the hope that the shot could be the first vaccine to help protect infants against RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — as soon as next winter. (Johnson, 11/1)
CNN:
New RSV Vaccines May Soon Put An End To Rough Seasons
There’s also hope around a promising long-acting injection designed to be given right after birth to protect infants from the virus for as long as six months. In a recent clinical trial, the antibody shot was 75% effective at heading off RSV infections that required medical attention. Experts say the therapies look so promising, they could end bad RSV seasons as we know them. And the relief could come soon: Dr. Ashish Jha, who leads the White House Covid-19 Response Task Force, told CNN that he’s “hopeful” there will be an RSV vaccine by next fall. (Goodman, 10/31)
Politico Pro:
RSV Surge Casts Focus On Vaccine Pipeline
The increase in RSV cases casts attention on a handful of drugmakers with vaccines and therapies in development, but the first ones likely to become available will be for the elderly and pregnant people. Pfizer has said it plans to file an application to the FDA in the fall, and GSK expects to file for approvals by the end of the year. But RSV vaccines for children are unlikely to be available in the near term. (Gardner and Foley, 10/31)
In other pediatric health news —
Stat:
Polio-Like Syndrome In Kids Seems Not To Flare, Adding To Mystery
Physicians who treat children with acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, had been steeling themselves this fall for an onslaught of cases. (Branswell, 10/31)
On pneumonia vaccines —
The Wall Street Journal:
Drugmakers Fight Over Lucrative Pneumonia Vaccines
Rival drugmakers are seeking to upend Pfizer Inc.’s dominance of the $7 billion worldwide market for pneumonia vaccines, launching what is shaping up to be one of the industry’s fiercest battles. Merck & Co. has already introduced a new competitor to Pfizer’s Prevnar vaccine franchise, while GSK PLC and Vaxcyte Inc. are among companies developing shots that aim to win sales by protecting against even more strains of the pneumonia virus. (Hopkins, 10/31)