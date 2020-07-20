Russia Tries To Distance Itself From Cyberattack Allegations
“I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it,” Andrey Kelin, Russia's ambassador to Britain, told the BBC of claims from the U.S., Britain and Canada that Russian hackers are targeting coronavirus treatment and vaccine research.
Politico:
Ambassador Says Russia Not Involved In Cyberattack On British Vaccine Research
Russia’s ambassador to the U.K. said there is “no sense” in the claim that Russian intelligence services attempted to steal British coronavirus vaccine research. Speaking on the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show" on Sunday, Andrey Kelin said it was “impossible” to link hackers to any one country and that he doesn't believe the allegations. On Thursday, the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre published details of attacks that it said "almost certainly" originated from Russian intelligence services. (Furlong, 7/19)
AP:
Russian Ambassador Rejects Virus Vaccine Hacking Claims
Intelligence agencies in the U.S., Britain and Canada on Thursday accused the hacking group APT29 — also known as Cozy Bear and believed to be part of Russian intelligence — of using malicious software to attack academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in COVID-19 vaccine development. It was unclear whether any useful information was stolen. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said that “Russian actors” had tried to interfere in last year’s general election by “amplifying” stolen government papers online. (7/19)