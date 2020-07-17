Russian Hackers Targeting COVID Vaccine Research
Intelligence agencies in the U.S., Britain and Canada say they see evidence that Russian hackers are attempting to obtain coronavirus vaccine research. The Russian unit supposedly goes by the name "Cozy Bear."
NPR:
U.S. Says Russian Hackers Are Trying To Steal Coronavirus Vaccine Research
The National Security Agency, as well as its counterparts in Britain and Canada, all said Thursday that they're seeing persistent attempts by Russian hackers to break into organizations working on a potential coronavirus vaccine. The Western intelligence agencies say they believe the hackers are part of the Russian group informally known as Cozy Bear. The intelligence agencies refer to it as APT29. (Myre, 7/16)
The Washington Post:
U.S., Britain And Canada Say Russian Cyberspies Are Trying To Steal Coronavirus Vaccine Research
The hackers, who belong to a unit known variously as APT29, "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear," are targeting vaccine research and development organizations in the three countries, the officials said in a joint statement. The unit is one of the two Russian spy groups that penetrated the Democratic Party's computers in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. “It is completely unacceptable that the Russian intelligence services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. (Nakashima, Booth and Coletta, 7/16)
The Wall Street Journal:
Russian Hackers Blamed For Attacks On Coronavirus Vaccine-Related Targets
Efforts to develop a vaccine have become an international arms race, with winners seen as benefiting from access to treatments that would help improve national health and economic stability. Those factors make the scientific secrets behind vaccine development valuable. (Strasburg and Volz, 7/16)
AP:
Russia Is Hacking Virus Vaccine Trials, US, UK, Canada Say
It was unclear whether any useful information was stolen. But British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic.” He accused Moscow of pursuing “selfish interests with reckless behavior.” (Tucker, Lawless and Kirka, 7/17)