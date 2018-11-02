Safety-Net Hospitals Win With New Rule That Penalizes Drugmakers For Overcharging

Under a new Trump administration regulation, pharmaceutical companies face a fine of up to $5,000 for overcharging hospitals and clinics that qualify for the 340b program. In other drug pricing news, 40 large employers like IBM, Verizon, and American Express will use an online tool from startup Rx Savings Solutions to help employees get better deals on prescriptions.

Stat: Trump Administration OKs Rule Fining Pharma For Overcharging 'Safety Net' Hospitals

After years of bickering, thousands of so-called safety-net hospitals and clinics won a significant battle over the Trump administration, which agreed to implement a rule that would penalize drug makers for overcharging for their medicines. The rule is supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1. The rule, which had been delayed several times by the Trump administration, would fine drug makers up to $5,000 for each instance in which they “knowingly and intentionally” overcharge for their medicines. The companies must also reimburse providers for medicines that were purchased. The rule would also require drug makers to post ceiling prices on a government web site. (Silverman, 11/1)

Bloomberg: Big Employers Will Use Online Startup To Save On Medicine Costs

A group of large employers plans to use a new online prescription-savings tool as they confront high drug costs and try to steer patients to the most cost-effective medicines. The Health Transformation Alliance, a coalition of more than 40 big companies that includes IBM Corp., Verizon Communications Inc. and American Express Co., has agreed to use a new online tool from startup Rx Savings Solutions to help the millions of people who work for the group’s members get better deals on their medications. (Langreth, 11/1)

