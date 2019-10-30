Sanders Shrugs Off Demands For A Detailed Plan On Paying For ‘Medicare For All’ As Warren Faces Increasing Pressure

"You're asking me to come up with an exact detailed plan of how every American — how much you're going to pay more in taxes, how much I'm going to pay," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said. "I don't think I have to do that right now." 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has faced intense scrutiny over the same issue, and has promised to release a plan on how to pay for the changes.

NPR: Bernie Sanders Won't Yet Explain Details Of How To Pay For Medicare For All

Bernie Sanders doesn't plan on releasing a detailed plan of how to finance his single-payer Medicare for All plan, he told CNBC's John Harwood on Tuesday. "You're asking me to come up with an exact detailed plan of how every American — how much you're going to pay more in taxes, how much I'm going to pay," he said. "I don't think I have to do that right now." The Vermont senator explained that before getting to his detailed financing plan, he wants Americans to understand that they currently pay more for health care than people in other countries. (Kurtzleben, 10/29)

CNN: Bernie Sanders Says He Doesn't Need To Come Up With 'Exact Detailed Plan' Right Now On How To Pay For 'Medicare For All'

His comments come after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she would put out a plan in the coming weeks on how to pay for Medicare for All, which she has endorsed. Warren's announcement came after being repeatedly pressed on how she would pay for the sweeping national health insurance plan without raising taxes on the middle class. A recent study by the Urban Institute said federal spending on health care would increase by roughly $34 trillion under a single-payer plan similar to Medicare for All. That number is in line with earlier studies that pegged the cost at around $32 trillion. (Sullivan, Grayer and Luhby, 10/29)

The Hill: Sanders: 'I Don't Think I Have To' Release Details On Paying For 'Medicare For All'

Sanders has been upfront that Medicare for All would involve raising taxes on the middle class as well as on the wealthy but has not fully explained where the revenue for his plan would come from. Sanders last spring released a list of financing suggestions for his updated Medicare for All legislation, but the list would only cover about half the cost. A conservative group estimated Medicare for All would cost about $33 trillion over a decade, but Sanders has said that amount is inflated. (Weixel, 10/29)

Meanwhile, Americans are split on what plan they like —

The New York Times: How Americans Split On Health Care: It’s A 3-Way Tie

When Americans are asked whether they support a “Medicare for all” system that would replace all current insurance with a generous government program, a majority often say yes. But when they’re asked follow-up questions, they often reveal that they’re not familiar with the details of that plan — or that they would also be happy with other Democratic policy proposals. ... We asked a panel of 2,005 adults to pick their favorite plan from three choices. One resembled the Medicare for all proposal; one was like more incremental Democratic proposals; and one was like a plan proposed by congressional Republicans, which would reduce federal involvement in the health system and give more money and autonomy to states. The share of the public supporting each option wound up being almost identical — around 30 percent each. (Sanger-Katz, 10/30)

And many don't understand what's even in their coverage plans now —

Houston Chronicle: Don't Understand Health Insurance? You're Not Alone

If deciphering your health insurance paperwork gives you a headache you are in good company. A new national survey shows that more than one in four people have actually skipped medical care because they were unsure what their health plan covered. The third annual health coverage survey by Policygenius, an online insurance marketplace, also found the confusion over the state of the nation's health insurance is getting worse. This year, 85 percent did not know what health benefits must be included in their plans to be compliant with Affordable Care Act rules, such as mental health and maternity coverage. (Deam, 10/29)

