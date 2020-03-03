Scientists Meet In Havana To Discuss Mystery Illness Impacting Dozens Of U.S., Canadian Diplomats

While agreeing the health effects are genuine, researchers from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Cuba said causes remain unclear. A Cuban official denied the diplomats were targeted in anyway. Public health news is on healthier lifestyles for restaurant workers, health care worries, e-scooter injuries, stressful commutes, benefits of spring cleaning, and dietary guidelines on dairy intake, as well.

The Associated Press: Scientists Meet In Havana On Diplomats' Mystery Illnesses

Some scientists who gathered Monday for a two-day conference on the mysterious illnesses suffered by U.S. and Canadian diplomats in Havana said they suspected pesticides as a possible culprit, although results remained inconclusive. The dozens of illnesses reported in recent years led the U.S. and Canada to sharply reduce the staffing at their embassies in Cuba. The phenomenon also led to increased tension between Cuba and the Trump administration, which accused Cuba of bearing at least some responsibility for the illnesses. (3/2)

The New York Times: The Hard-Knocks Restaurant World Discovers Wellness

Katie Button gives workers at her Asheville, N.C., restaurants an annual cash incentive of $300 if they get medical checkups and have their teeth cleaned. In Austin, Texas, the people who make bone-marrow tacos and mix carrot-juice margaritas at Comedor attend free yoga classes and run together. At West-bourne, an all-day cafe in Manhattan, service starts with meditation; soon the owners will offer credits at a nearby child-care center. At Honey Butter Fried Chicken, two counter-service spots in Chicago, workers get maternity and paternity leaves. (Severson, 3/2)

NBC News: 1 In 3 Americans Worry About Being Able To Afford Health Care, NBC News/Commonwealth Fund Survey Says

Nearly one third of American voters fear they won’t be able to pay for health care in the coming year, according to an NBC News/Commonwealth Fund survey released Thursday. The survey found that 31 percent of respondents were worried about being able to afford their health insurance in the next 12 months, 29 percent feared they wouldn’t have enough money to pay for out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs, and 32 percent worried about being able to afford other out-of-pocket costs. (Carroll, 2/27)

Reuters: Severe Eye Injuries Seen With E-Scooter Accidents

With the rising popularity of electric scooters, emergency rooms are seeing a lot of head injuries, many with vision-threatening damage to the eyes, a small study suggests. Researchers from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) reviewed data on 34 patients treated in two UCSD emergency departments with facial injuries as a result of e-scooter use between June 2018 and May 2019. (3/2)

NBC News: How Your Stressful Commute Affects Your Health — And Strategies To Stay Sane

Diana Hernandez's morning commute from East Rutherford, New Jersey to Times Square was so stressful, she actually moved back to her home state of Florida. "It took 90 minutes to get 8 miles," she says. The 38-year old marketing professional started having anxiety attacks because of the unavoidable situations that constantly arose during her commute. (Page, 3/2)

CNN: Spring Cleaning And The Potential Mind-Altering, Life-Extending Benefits Of It

There's something about a deep clean and purge of dust, dirt and clutter that inspires a sense of rebirth, which must be why we traditionally tackle our clutter in the spring, as new buds bloom and newborn creatures scurry. And by starting anew in less cluttered space, we reduce our stress, improve our moods, and get more energy -- which in turn could give us the boost we need to eat healthy, exercise and get more sleep -- which in turn, could lengthen our lives. (Ravitz and LaMotte, 3/2)

CNN: There's No Evidence Full-Fat Dairy Is Bad For Kids, Study Says

There's little scientific evidence behind recommendations by US health organizations that kids should stop eating full-fat dairy after the age of two, according a new analysis of 29 peer-reviewed studies on the role of dairy and childhood obesity. "Taken as a whole, the limited literature in this field is not consistent with dietary guidelines recommending children consume preferably reduced-fat dairy products," said lead author Therese O'Sullivan, a clinical dietitian at Edith Cowan University in Australia. (LaMotte, 3/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription