Scientists Narrow In On Genes Linked To Obesity Complications
"Hundreds" of genes are thought to be linked with obesity, Stat says, but a new study show progress is being made in linking specific genes to downstream obesity complications like diabetes. Wider side effects from long covid, mixed results for Moderna's flu vaccine, and more are also in the news.
Stat:
Researchers Link Certain Genes To Obesity Complications In Women
With hundreds of genes thought to be linked to obesity, the challenge is sifting through them all to determine which ones increase the risk of downstream complications like heart disease and diabetes. In a study published Thursday in Nature Genetics, researchers took the first steps in finding a potential candidate specifically in women. (Chen, 2/16)
In other news on research and innovations —
CIDRAP:
Long-COVID Patients Report Job, Money Issues In Addition To Lingering Symptoms
Long-COVID patients have higher rates of unemployment and underemployment than their recovered peers and are likely to have persistent or new-onset symptoms, disabilities, and financial problems in the 6 months after hospitalization, according to two US studies published in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 2/16)
Reuters:
Moderna Flu Vaccine Delivers Mixed Results In Trial, Shares Fall
Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Thursday said its closely watched experimental messenger RNA-based influenza vaccine generated a strong immune response against A strains of the flu but failed to show it was at least as effective as an approved vaccine versus less prevalent influenza B. (Wingrove and Erman, 2/17)
CIDRAP:
Antibiotics Linked To Rare, Drug-Associated Skin Conditions
A systematic review and meta-analysis found that antibiotics may be associated with more than a quarter of cases of rare, serious drug reactions that affect the skin and mucous membranes, researchers reported yesterday in JAMA Dermatology. (Dall, 2/16)
CIDRAP:
Adherence To Treatment Guidelines May Improve Candidemia Survival Rates
A study of patients with candidemia at hospitals in 20 European countries revealed that adherence to clinical guideline recommendations may improve survival rates, researchers reported yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 2/16)
The Wall Street Journal:
GE HealthCare Makes Push Into Artificial Intelligence
In pursuing a software platform that can help hospitals do things like find open beds and identify patients at risk for sepsis, GE HealthCare is taking on tech powerhouses such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., which are already selling such services and bring the big-data and artificial-intelligence expertise the technology requires. (Evans, 2/16)