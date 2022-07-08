Second Theranos Executive Found Guilty Of Fraud
Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was convicted on 12 charges. Meanwhile, in California a whistleblower physician was reinstated at a Los Angeles Veterans Affairs hospital; the surgeon general addressed health worker burnout; concerns raised over digital mental health companies; and more.
Theranos’s Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani Found Guilty On All 12 Fraud Counts
A federal jury convicted Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former top lieutenant to Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes, on all 12 charges that he helped perpetuate a yearslong fraud scheme at the blood-testing startup. The verdict is the second conviction against Theranos leadership and comes six months after a jury found Ms. Holmes guilty of fraud; it secures another major victory for the U.S. government, which brought the case against the pair in 2018. (Somerville and Bobrowsky, 7/7)
Whistleblower Physician Reinstated At California VA Hospital
A whistleblower physician who was forced into retirement after raising concerns about anesthesia staffing practices during surgeries at a Los Angeles Veterans Affairs hospital has gotten his old job back, federal officials said Thursday. (7/7)
KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: A Chat With The Surgeon General On Health Worker Burnout
The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, but those who work in health care have suffered disproportionately, according to a new report from the office of U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. And it’s not just the workers who are at risk. “If not addressed, the health worker burnout crisis will make it harder for patients to get care when they need it, cause health costs to rise, hinder our ability to prepare for the next public health emergency, and worsen health disparities,” according to the report. (7/7)
Digital Mental Health Companies Draw Scrutiny And Growing Concerns
When Pat Paulson’s son told her he was feeling anxious and depressed at college, Paulson went through her Blue Cross Blue Shield provider directory and started calling mental health therapists. No providers in the Wisconsin city where her son’s university is located had openings. So she bought a monthly subscription to BetterHelp, a Mountain View, California, company that links people to therapists online. (Meyer, 7/8)
A Florida Medical Malpractice Case Is Under The Microscope Of Hospital And Doctor Groups
State and national groups representing hospitals and doctors are trying to help sway the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether a medical malpractice lawsuit should have been allowed to move forward. (Saunders, 7/7)
So, A Robot Walks Into A Nursing Home...
A 4-foot-tall droid named Pepper — preprogrammed with hundreds of jokes — is one of two robots now working at a nursing home in Roseville, Minnesota, entertaining residents and helping monitor their health. (Kingson, 7/8)