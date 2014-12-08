Senate Democrats Push For Health Care Tax Break For Laid-Off Workers

Republicans are also pushing a bill to give people with disabilities access to tax-free savings accounts.

The Hill: Dems Push For Health Care Tax Break

Senate Democrats are pushing to extend a health care tax break for laid-off workers into the upcoming House spending bill, arguing “this is an issue that cannot wait.” The healthcare credit expired at the end of 2013, but was one of a just a handful of lapsed incentives that House didn’t restore for this year that it passed on Wednesday. (Becker, 12/6)

The Hill: GOP Lawmakers: Give Americans With Disabilities A Better Life

A trio of senior GOP lawmakers talked up legislation the House passed this week to help people with disabilities, saying the measure was just one way Republicans were working to improve the life of working people. In the GOP’s weekly address, Reps. Ander Crenshaw (Fla.), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.) and Pete Sessions (Texas) said the Achieving a Better Life Experience, or ABLE, Act would “empower millions,” as McMorris Rodgers put it. (Becker, 12/6)

