Senate Dems To Vote On Trump Health Law Changes In Move To Pressure Vulnerable GOP To Go On Record Against Popular Provisions

The Senate Democrats would need four Republicans to join them in the vote. But the move would put many Republicans on record voting in favor of chipping away health law protections--which became a winning issue for Democrats in the mid-terms. Meanwhile, as open enrollment nears, states look for ways to reach out to new consumers.

The Hill: Senate Democrats To Vote This Week To Overturn Trump ObamaCare Moves

Senate Democratic leaders said they will force a floor vote as early as Wednesday in an attempt to overturn a Trump administration rule that allows states to ignore parts of ObamaCare. The resolution from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) needs a simple majority to pass, meaning Democrats would need four GOP senators to vote against the Trump policy. (Weixel, 10/28)

The CT Mirror: As Open Enrollment Approaches, Health Officials Use Census Data To Reach Uninsured

With open enrollment for 2020 health plans set to begin Friday, employees at Access Health CT, the state’s insurance exchange, are exploring new ways to reach people like Artes who don’t have coverage. Connecticut’s uninsured population dipped last year – to 5.3 percent, down from 5.5 percent – bucking a national trend, according to Census figures. (Carlesso, 10/29)

Austin American-Statesman: Obamacare Enrollment Set To Begin As Key Court Case Looms

If a competitive health insurance market and stable premiums were all that mattered, local health care advocates say, then open enrollment that begins Friday for 2020 coverage under the Affordable Care Act would be smooth sailing. But scant federal promotion of the six-week sign-up period is once again fueling concerns that some people will miss a chance to obtain health insurance simply because they’re unaware of it. (Sechler, 10/28)

Kaiser Health News: Employers Are Scaling Back Their Dependence On High-Deductible Health Plans

Everything old is new again. As open enrollment gets underway for next year’s job-based health insurance coverage, some employees are seeing traditional plans offered alongside or instead of the plans with sky-high deductibles that may have been their only choice in the past. Some employers say that, in a tight labor market, offering a more generous plan with a deductible that’s less than four figures can be an attractive recruitment tool. (Andrews, 10/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription