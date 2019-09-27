Senate Passes Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown; White House Says Trump Will Sign It

The federal government's fiscal year ends Monday and the legislation will provide money to keep the government running. Congress has not yet passed bills to fund individual agencies. Also in news from Capitol Hill, Senate Democrats are seeking a vote to overturn some of the administration's rules on insurance, consumer groups lobby for legislation to protect against surprise medical bills, the Senate turns down a measure to give federal workers paid family leave and the House passes a bill to improve care for immigrants at the border.

The Associated Press: Senate Sends Trump Stopgap Spending Bill, Averting Shutdown

The Senate passed a temporary government-wide funding bill on Thursday that staves off the risk of a government shutdown through Nov. 21. The measure would buy additional time for lawmakers to work to unclog a $1.4 trillion bundle of yearly spending bills that is hung up amid fights over President Donald Trump’s border wall and abortion. Those measures face a variety of obstacles, and it’s not clear whether Congress will pass them. (Taylor, 9/26)

The Wall Street Journal: Senate Passes Short-Term Spending Measure

The stopgap bill, which passed the House last week, would keep the government open through Nov. 21 as lawmakers of both parties try to pass new annual-spending legislation. A White House official said Mr. Trump would sign the temporary bill by Tuesday, but the exact timing was unclear. The measure also extends a number of health-care programs and other expiring measures, including the National Flood Insurance Program. (Duehren, 9/26)

PoliticoPro: Medicaid Drug Rebate Bill Heads To Trump's Desk

A bipartisan bill to help ensure drug companies don't overcharge taxpayers for drugs in the Medicaid program is headed to President Donald Trump's desk as part of the continuing resolution to fund the government through Nov. 21. The Fair and Accurate Medicaid Pricing Act, H.R. 3276 (116), cleared the Senate today as part of the continuing resolution. It is expected to save about $3.1 billion over the next decade by closing a loophole that allowed authorized generic drug prices to be used when calculating a brand drug's Medicaid rebates. (Karlin-Smith, 9/26)

The Hill: Democrats To Force Vote On Trump Health Care Rule

Senate Democrats took action this week that will force a floor vote on a Trump administration rule that loosens ObamaCare waiver restrictions. The move by Democrats, led by Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), paves the way for a recorded vote on whether to roll back a rule that makes it easier for insurance plans to qualify for waivers from ObamaCare’s requirements. (Carney, 9/26)

CQ: Consumer Groups Launch Ads Backing Surprise Billing Legislation

Consumer groups launched a campaign Thursday calling on Congress to end surprise medical bills, seeking to counter a push from private equity-backed physician staffing firms against legislation. The coalition of 14 groups is urging lawmakers to swiftly vote on legislation to prohibit surprise medical bills, which patients receive for unexpected out-of-network care. While lawmakers and the Trump administration have called for legislation, the effort has essentially stalled since two congressional committees approved legislation over the summer and industry groups have criticized the measures. (McIntire, 9/26)

The Washington Post: Should Federal Employees Have Paid Family Leave? The Senate Says No — For Now.

The Senate defeated a bid to authorize paid family leave for federal employees but on a narrow vote that supporters view as leaving an opening for the benefit to yet be approved. The Senate voted 48-47 on Wednesday against accepting House-passed language to turn into paid time the unpaid leave available to federal workers under the Family and Medical Leave Act. That law entitles them, along with many other workers, to up to 12 weeks per 12 months of unpaid time for parental leave and personal or family medical conditions. (Yoder, 9/26)

PoliticoPro: Houses Passes Bill To Improve Medical Screening At Border

The House passed a Democratic bill Thursday, 230-184, to improve medical screening of migrants in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody by directing research and creating a DHS electronic health record system. (Mueller, 9/26)

