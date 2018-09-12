Senate Poised To Vote On Massive Opioid Package, But Advocates Still Say It Doesn’t Do Enough

Although the vote will likely give lawmakers running for re-election in states hit hard by the epidemic a talking point, enough differences remain between the Senate and House versions that there's still a lot of work to be done before it gets to the president to sign. And advocates are disappointed with what didn't make it in the legislation. Meanwhile, Purdue is offering free addiction treatment medication as part of its efforts to settle the flood of lawsuits it is facing.

Stat: What’s In The Senate’s Opioid Package — And What's Not

The Senate will vote this week on a bill to prevent illicit fentanyl trafficking, account for drug diversion in opioid manufacturing quotas, and improve access to addiction treatments via telemedicine. Many senators, soon to campaign for re-election in states hard-hit by the epidemic, say the bill is enough. Many advocates for better addiction treatment beg to differ. (Facher, 9/12)

Bloomberg: Purdue Pharma Is Offering Free Opioid Treatment In Legal Talks

The company that created OxyContin is offering free doses of an opioid-abuse treatment as part of its offer to resolve more than 1,000 lawsuits accusing the drugmaker of helping fuel the opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Purdue Pharma has repeatedly said it will give away doses of a new version of buprenorphine -- which helps wean people addicted to opioids off the drugs -- as part of any settlement, according to four people familiar with the talks sponsored by state attorneys general and a federal judge. They asked not to be cited by name as the negotiations are confidential. (Hopkins and Feeley, 9/11)

In other news on the crisis —

NPR: 'Recovery Houses' Often Won't Let Residents Use Methadone

Cristina Rivell has been struggling with an opioid addiction since she was a teenager — going in and out of rehab for five years. The most recent time, her doctor prescribed her a low dose of buprenorphine (often known by its brand name, Suboxone), a drug that helps curb cravings for stronger opioids and prevents the symptoms of withdrawal. (Feldman, 9/12)

Houston Chronicle: Insurers Take Aim At Opioid Crisis By Not Covering OxyContin

Private insurers across the country and in Texas have entered the very public fight against opioid addiction, with some now outright denying coverage of OxyContin, the most notorious of drugs linked to the crisis. But the move has unleashed a clash of opinion over its wisdom, with the insurance industry defending the crackdown as an important deterrent while some in Houston’s drug abuse treatment and pain management communities call it an over-reaction and question the effectiveness of taking a stand against one drug. (Deam, 9/11)

The Associated Press: Officials Report Record Number Of Overdose Deaths In August

Delaware public health officials are reporting a record number of deaths from suspected drug overdoses in August. Officials said Tuesday that the 39 deaths reported last month is the highest since they began tracking deaths from suspected overdoses in late 2013. The previous monthly high was 27 deaths in April. Officials suspect many of the overdoses involved fentanyl, a highly toxic synthetic opioid far more potent than heroin. (9/11)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Plymouth State University Receives Grant To Train Students On Treating Opioid Use

Plymouth State University has received a grant from the federal government to train its clinical mental health students in treating substance abuse. The $400,000 will go towards two things: paying students a $10,000 stipend when they intern at a partner health center, and providing training and conference funding for students and faculty. (Allee, 9/11)

