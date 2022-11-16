Senate Report: ICE Forced Women Into ‘Unnecessary’ Gynecological Exams
The findings were the result of an 18-month, bipartisan investigation into complaints of invasive procedures from women being held at a detention center in Georgia. Democratic Ga. Sen. Jon Ossoff called it "one of the most outrageous things this subcommittee has investigated over the past two years."
Newsweek:
Ossoff Report: ICE Subjects Women To 'Excessive' Gynecological Procedures
Women held under Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention were repeatedly subjected to "excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures," according to a report issued this morning by the U.S. Senate. The report comes after a bipartisan investigation conducted over an 18-month period carried out by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs' Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, led by its Chair, Senator Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, and Ranking Member Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican. (Rouhandeh, 11/15)
The Washington Post:
ICE Failed To Stop Medical Mistreatment Of Female Detainees In Georgia, Report Finds
The inquiry did not substantiate claims that women at the facility, operated by the for-profit company LaSalle Corrections, had been subjected to mass hysterectomies, as advocates initially claimed. But the investigation found that Georgia physician Mahendra Amin appeared to have performed “excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures” on dozens of women detained for deportation proceedings between 2017 and 2020. (Sacchetti and Miroff, 11/15)
In other health news about the Biden administration —
The Texas Tribune:
Federal Judge Blocks U.S. From Using Title 42 To Expel Migrants At Border
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the federal government from continuing to use an emergency health order known as Title 42 to immediately expel migrants at the southern border after they have entered the United States. (Garcia, 11/15)