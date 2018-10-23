Seniors With Multiple Chronic Conditions Should Be Careful When Choosing Medicare Plans, Experts Advise

If patients select inadequate plans, they can end up with a surprising amount of out-of-pocket costs. Experts provide tips for making the smart choices during the open enrollment session that runs into early December.

Columbus Dispatch: Chronic Disease Makes Navigating Medicare Enrollment Especially Tricky

Finding the right Medicare plan is important for all seniors -- but especially those with multiple, chronic diseases. The enrollment period began last week and runs through Dec. 7. (Stankiewicz, 10/22)

The Washington Post: Choose A Medicare Plan Can Be Complicated. Here's What To Know

For those approaching Medicare or already covered by it, now is a critical time of year to review health benefits. Philip Moeller — author of a popular Medicare book, “Get What’s Yours for Medicare: Maximize Your Coverage, Minimize Your Costs,” and a blogger on Medicare for the “PBS NewsHour” website — knows well about the program’s fine print that has ensnared many in what he dubs the “no one told me” syndrome. (Squires, 10/20)

