Series Of Glitches And Missed Opportunities Led To Disastrous Test Kit Shortage, Experts Say

The problems started in early February, at a CDC laboratory in Atlanta, and didn't improve from there. The Trump administration is fielding increasingly strident criticism about the missteps that experts say exacerbated the outbreak in the U.S. Meanwhile, Stanford University creates a coronavirus test in which results only take 24 hours to process.

The New York Times: Anyone Who Wants A Coronavirus Test Can Have One, Trump Says. Not Quite, Says His Administration.

The Trump administration on Saturday continued sending contradictory signals about its response to the coronavirus, as a top federal health official appeared to walk back President Trump’s claim that “anyone who wants a test can get a test.” The health and human services secretary, Alex M. Azar II, cautioned that only those who have gone through a doctor or medical professional can be approved for a test, a message that appeared to undercut Mr. Trump, who delivered his promise on Friday as he toured the Atlanta headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Weiland, 3/7)

The Washington Post: What Went Wrong With The Coronavirus Tests In The U.S.

Since Renee Schwartz developed shortness of breath and a severe cough two weeks ago, she has been trying desperately to get a coronavirus test. She has already been tested for the flu — she was negative — and other problems have been ruled out. But while her doctor thinks a test is warranted, she told Schwartz she does not have access to any tests. “I feel like crap,” said Schwartz, 60, of North Hills, Calif. “I want to know, why can’t I get this test?” (Johnson and McGinley, 3/7)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In N.Y.: Cuomo Attacks C.D.C. Over Delays In Testing

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo criticized the federal government on Sunday for delays in allowing private laboratories in New York State to test for the coronavirus. At a news conference, Mr. Cuomo also announced 16 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number in New York State to 106. But he said that the state would not know the full extent of the spread until it could do more testing. (Freytas-Tamura, 3/8)

Kaiser Health News: Pence Leaves Out Key Details About Health Coverage Of Coronavirus Testing

Amid ongoing concern about the new coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence sought to assure Americans that their health insurance will cover the tests needed for diagnosis. “With regard to the cost, let me be very clear: HHS has designated the coronavirus test as an essential health benefit. That means, by definition, it’s covered in the private health insurance of every American, as well as covered by Medicare and Medicaid.“ (Appleby, 3/6)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Surgeon General Predicts Rapid Rise In Testing For Coronavirus

Georgia’s public health labs conducted 30 tests for the new coronavirus Thursday, and federal authorities are gearing up for a rapid expansion of the nation’s testing capacity, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said during a press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Nationally, public and private labs combined are projected to be able to test over a million people by next week, Adams said. Health care providers who think that their patients need a test can now order one for their patients, he said. He did not provide instructions on how to do so. (Mariano, 3/6)

NPR: Drive-Through Coronavirus Tests For UW Medicine Workers

Employees of the University of Washington's UW Medicine system, can now get tested for coronavirus without leaving their cars. The system's medical center in northwest Seattle has turned a hospital garage lot into a drive-through clinic that can test a person every five minutes. They typically get results within a day or so. But the idea involves more than convenience. It's also about safety. (Hamilton, 3/8)

The Hill: Gates Foundation To Offer Coronavirus Testing Kits In Seattle Area

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will reportedly offer thousands of home testing kits for Seattle-area residents who suspect they may have a novel form of coronavirus. The Seattle Times reported that the kits will become available this week, with a lab funded by the foundation initially set to test hundreds of kits per day and the possibility of expanding that testing to thousands per day in the future. (Bowden, 3/8)

Sacramento Bee: Stanford University Develops A New Coronavirus Test

As the demand for coronavirus tests continues to climb, Stanford University has created its own. The test, created by a Stanford Health Care laboratory, is being used on Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health patients “suspected of being infected with the respiratory virus,” a news release from the university said. The lab started working on the test in January and confirmed “that the test meets the requirements to be a useful clinical tool” in February, according to the release. (Lin, 3/6)

Bloomberg: States Seek To Ease Consumer Costs For Coronavirus Testing

A growing number of states are requiring health insurers to waive copays and other out-of-pocket expenses for coronavirus testing to make sure family budgetary challenges don’t slow efforts to control the outbreak. (Brown, 3/6)

Boston Globe: Mass. Insurers To Cover Full Cost Of Coronavirus Testing, Treatment

Health insurers in Massachusetts will cover the full cost of testing, counseling, treatment, and vaccination for the novel coronavirus, under new instructions from the state’s division of insurance. That means there will be no co-payments for these services, and deductibles will not be applied to them. But the insurers can check to make sure they are paying only for medically necessary services. A vaccine has not been developed but this directive will apply when one becomes available. (Freyer, 3/7)

The Wall Street Journal: Canada’s SARS Experience Helps Rapid Testing Response To Coronavirus

About a day after Chinese researchers published genetic information on the new coronavirus in mid-January, a Toronto laboratory ran its first diagnostic test on a suspected case. The result was negative. By early March, Canada, with a population the size of California, had completed close to 3,000 coronavirus tests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, had run less than 500. Although U.S. testing expanded last week, local officials have complained that they still can’t keep up with surging demand. (Mackrael, 3/8)

